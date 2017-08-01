Atos boosts its AI and cloud security focus, with ‘game-changing’ Paladion acquisition

Global digital transformation specialist Atos has announced that it has completed the acquisition of Paladion, a US-based global provider of Managed Security Services.

As the number one cybersecurity service provider in Europe and number three worldwide, Atos continues to build its cybersecurity capabilities, and has welcomed more than 800 Paladion employees and cybersecurity experts as part of the deal.

Heightening the company’s existing ability to anticipate, manage and respond to cyber threats, this acquisition will allow Atos to ramp up its Managed Detection & Response (MDR) capabilities – which customers need as they are adopting hybrid and multi-cloud transformation strategies for their businesses – with multiple MDR centres.

“The acquisition of Paladion is part of our strategy to expand our cyber capabilities and technologies to help our customers meet the security challenges they face. Customers on both sides appreciate the capabilities the merger brings and we’re confident that we are ideally positioned to accelerate our business.” said Pierre Barnabé, senior executive vice-president, head of big data and cybersecurity at Atos.

It will also expand global coverage for cybersecurity monitoring and response with 4 additional Security Operations Centres (SOC) in the US, the Middle East and India.

Finally, it will enable the creation of the next generation of Atos’ Prescriptive SOC offering, by integrating Paladion’s state-of-the-art AIsaac artificial intelligence (AI) platform for cyber analytics and hybrid SecOps. This SaaS model for multi-vector threat detection and response is a patented technology with over 1,000 use cases and 100 AI models.

“Atos' acquisition of Paladion will not only help expand Atos' security services offering but, by incorporating the AI capabilities that Paladion champions, key metrics such as the mean time to respond (MTTR) to attacks will also see substantial improvements. Packaging Paladion's MDR service into Atos' existing MSS offerings could be the game changer in the market,” Claudio Stahnke, senior research analyst for security services at IDC.

Headquartered in Reston, VA, United States, Paladion was founded in 2000. The founders will continue to play an active role in the years to come.

“Paladion has been a pioneer in AI-driven managed detection and response services. Our cloud-native AI platform, AIsaac, brings multi-vector threat analytics, auto-containment and incident response orchestration to customers for hybrid cloud and datacenter environments. We are excited to join Atos to advance these capabilities through their R&D in AI, threat, and risk-based analytics.” said Rajat Mohanty, CEO of Paladion.

With this acquisition, Atos strengthens its global cybersecurity services, as presented in its mid-term Ambition, with the overall goal of becoming the leader in secure and decarbonised digital, reaching more than €2bn revenue in digital security in the mid-term and completing its existing technologies.