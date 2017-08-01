How FTTH will turbo charge the Middle East's post Covid recovery

CommsMEA is proud to announce the launch of its forthcoming webinar, exploring the challenges and opportunities for service providers as they place full fibre connectivity at the very heart of their operations.

Presented in partnership with fibre optic specialist STL, the webinar will explore the potential for fibre based connectivity to deliver next generation connectivity in the wake of the pandemic.

Title: How full fibre connectivity turbo charge the region’s response to the global Covid 19 pandemic

Date: 25th October 2020

Time: 12 noon (UAE time)

As businesses and enterprises across the Middle East look to fast track their digitalisation programmes in the wake of the covid 19 pandemic, we look at the role that full fibre, fixed line connectivity will play in facilitating that process.

With the highest fibre to the home (FTTH) penetration levels in the entire world, the UAE is a success story in its own right, when it comes to next generation connectivity.

“Fibre to the home connectivity is the backbone that supports the evolution of our digital lives. Those of us who live in the UAE are lucky enough to enjoy the highest fibre availability rates anywhere in the world. This webinar will bring together a panel of industry leading experts to shine a light on what’s next for the fixed line broadband sector,” said Chris Kelly, editor of CommsMEA and ITP.net.

CommsMEA and STL are pleased to confirm that representatives from the Middle East’s most valuable telco, Etisalat, will participate in the webinar.

Nasser Abayed, vice president of Digital Technology Fulfilment at Etisalat, will join the webinar to share insights into how Etisalat has leveraged its significant investment in fibre to deliver cutting edge connectivity during the pandemic. With more than 20 years of experience in the telecommunications sector, Nasser Abayed brings a wealth of industry experience to the discussion.

Abayed will be joined by Rahul Puri, business head for the Middle East and Africa at STL. STL has been involved in one of the world’s most ambitious fibre rollouts in India, and Puri will share valuable insight into the challenges that STL helped to overcome as part of the Digital India initiative.

Completing the expert panel will be Christian Bartosch, partner and associate director at the Boston Consulting Group.

Bartosch is an accomplished telecommunications expert and a core member of Boston Consulting Group’s Technology, Media and Telecommunications practice area.

The discussion will be moderated by Chris Kelly, editor of CommsMEA and ITP.net.

