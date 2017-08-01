Huawei unveils new security boss in the UAE

Huawei has appointed Aloysius Cheang as its inaugural Chief Security Officer (CSO) in the UAE. By creating the role of CSO in its UAE based business, Huawei hopes to amplify its commitment to addressing customer governance, risk and compliance requirements, as well as privacy and security concerns, in an increasingly digitalised world.

“Aloysius will play a critical role as we plan to increase our conversation and investment on security. As a company, cybersecurity and privacy protection continue to be top priorities. We are committed to helping the world get the immense benefits from digitisation and collectively and ensuring security and privacy is built-in into every products and solutions we develop,” said John Suffolk, global chief security and privacy officer for Huawei.

Cheang is an internationally recognised cybersecurity expert and brings two decades of international experience in managing and delivering multi-million dollar cybersecurity programmes to the role.

Cheang currently serves on the board of directors for the US-based International Information System Security Certification Consortium, also known as (ISC)2, the world’s largest IT security organisation specialising in training and professional certifications for cybersecurity professionals. He is also a Board Director for UK-based cyber leadership think tank, the Centre for Strategic Cyberspace + International Studies.

“The new role of CSO is one that will help to drive Huawei’s vision, while also enabling us to offer a new level of proficiency to our customers across the UAE. With his impressive accomplishments and proven expertise, Aloysius is the ideal person to take on this position, and to imbue cybersecurity DNA into all aspects of our business. This will enable us to build a safe and secure connected society in the UAE that will enable the development of the digital economy, which will be driven by artificial intelligence, 5G, and cloud,” said Liu Jiawei, CEO of Huawei UAE.

Cheang’s most recent role was as Co-Founder and Managing Director for Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, in which he oversaw CSA’s superlative expansion outside of the USA and in the global standardization space. Before his stint with the CSA, he was worldwide head of security with Vodafone Global Enterprise and a security and forensic practice leader in Singapore with PwC.

“With ambitious and visionary plans for digital transformation, the UAE is setting new standards for the region and indeed the world in how to transition a country into the connected, intelligent era. Cybersecurity has a critical role in safeguarding connected societies, to create a secure and trustworthy intelligent ecosystem that can rely 100 per cent on the capabilities of artificial intelligence, 5G, cloud, and many other cutting-edge technologies. As CSO of Huawei in the UAE, my aim is to help build a digitally secure future for the country in partnership with our customers in the public and private sector, thereby contributing to the admirable vision of the country’s leadership,” Cheang said upon his appointment.

Cheang holds a Master's and Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the National University of Singapore. He has CISSP and CISA professional certifications, and is a Microsoft MVP Hall of Fame recipient.