Investment in digitalisation will pay dividends in the post Covid landscape, says Etisalat CTO

Digital transformation will be the key to success for businesses and consumers in the ‘new normal’ of the post-Covid era, according to a senior executive at UAE based telco, Etisalat.

Hatem Bamatraf, chief technology officer, Etisalat International, said that by positioning itself at the forefront of innovation in terms of its fixed line and mobile network infrastructure, Etisalat was perfectly aligned to deliver next generation connectivity to its customers.

“Etisalat has always thrived and continuously invested in building an advanced network and introducing new services to meet the growing requirements of customers especially in today’s new normal. We are on the cusp of this metamorphosis where we are able to deliver uninterrupted services to our customers, provide solutions in an age of social distancing and remote working to enable faster decision making for businesses, minimise human interactions and increase the pace of automation. Thanks to the UAE vision in positioning the country as one of the most competitive nations globally despite the headwinds posed by today’s extraordinary times we continue to realise our digital goals to meet the distinctive needs of all customers,” said Bamatraf, during the Telecoms World Middle East & Carriers World Middle East 2020.Bamatraf was a key panelist in the opening CEO keynote panel on ‘Embracing tech transformation in today’s new normal society’.

