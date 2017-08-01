VMWare appoints new director to oversee growth in North Africa and the Levant

Digital transformation champion, VMWare, has announced the appointment of Amr Salah as its new regional director for North Africa and Levant with immediate effect.

Salah brings 32 years of experience to the role and will help organisations across the region adapt to the challenges of digitalisation by embracing future workforce solutions, modern applications and cloud technologies.

“Amr has the proven skills required to help organisations across all sectors accelerate their digital transformation and navigate to the cloud, enabling them to reap the benefits of technology and turn challenges into opportunities,” said Ahmed Auda, managing director, METNA, VMware.

“His broad experience and ability to lead teams in partner management and enterprise sales will be a huge asset to companies in the NALE region. This is especially important given the current impetus for organisations to transition to future-oriented work solutions, modern applications and cloud-based systems to gain the flexibility, reliability and security they need”

Before joining VMware, Salah held multiple roles at companies including Microsoft, Apple, Citrix and Sun Microsystems. He has strong experience leading partner management, enterprise sales, commercial, and mid-market teams. He is particularly skilled at building high-performance teams and trusted strategic relationships with partners and customers based on clear, achievable business plans.

"I’m thrilled to join VMware at this important time. Organisations in this region have an unparalleled opportunity to grow, develop and serve their customers better by adopting the right digital and cloud technologies. In doing so they will also help elevate the NALE region, helping to boost the economy and provide more opportunities for young people,” he said upon news of his appointment.

Salah joins VMware at an important time in the company’s development in the NALE region. In March, VMware opened its first office in Cairo to serve Egypt and already has a team of 149 people at the facility as it seeks to help the country drive digital transformation across a range of sectors, including government, education, healthcare, and industry, in line with the Egyptian government’s ambitious Vision 2030 agenda.