Orange Business Services and KDDI to equip one million connected vehicles with IoT services

Published: 18 October 2020 - midnight

Japanese telecoms specialist KDDI has teamed up with Orange Business Services to provide a customised IoT platform for Toyota and Mazda. The platform will allow them to offer connected car capabilities in their vehicles sold across Europe.


The Orange solution will initially enable the Japanese automotive manufacturers to offer connected services across 63 European countries/territories, via Orange cellular connectivity.

“Connected IoT services are paramount to enhance the drive experience for our customers. The bespoke Orange IoT platform provides new levels of convenience in terms of personalised services to Toyota and Mazda across Europe. This allows their drivers to benefit from the very best in safety, security and in-car experience,” said Ken Sakai, managing director of KDDI Europe.

The Orange Business Services connectivity management solution integrates directly into KDDI’s own platform and provides secure, reliable IoT connectivity for Toyota and Mazda to enhance the driver experience through advanced services. Cloud connections are made using Orange backbone networks, offering high-performance and secured interconnections between the parties’ platforms.

“Today’s most innovative car manufacturers are leveraging IoT to deliver on the drive experience consumers are demanding. Following extensive consultancy and a pilot with KDDI, we have delivered on a tailor-made IoT platform that will enable innovative connected services to provide drivers with enhanced levels of safety and convenience,” says Valerie Cussac, senior vice president, Smart Mobility Services, Orange Business Services.


