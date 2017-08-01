MTN Zambia signs a partnership with ZTE

ZTE Corporation, a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has signed a partnership with MTN Zambia, a leading telecommunications operator in the Middle East and Africa, to construct a cross-border Optical Transmission Network backbone in Zambia.

ZTE will employ world-leading technologies to build the Optical Transmission Network backbone to connect Lusaka, the capital city of Zambia and the border of Namibia. By providing the backbone network with a large bandwidth, ZTE aims to break the bottleneck of the international egress traffic.

In addition, this backbone network will effectively reduce the cost per Megabyte (MB) of accessing internet data, thereby greatly improving user experiences and increasing economic benefits.

As a reliable partner of MTN Zambia, ZTE will provide MTN Zambia with an industry-leading customised Optical Transmission Network solution, using ZTE’s ZXONE 9700 G2K system based on its in-house chipsets. Also, this system can provide beyond-100G large bandwidth and Optical Time Domain Reflectometre features.

“In our pursuit to create a digital global hub in Zambia, we are happy to announce the construction of fiber connectivity from Lusaka through Sesheke to Mongu which will make Zambia a major transit point to international destinations,” said MTN Zambia chief executive officer, Bart Hofker.

“This partnership will help us provide stability on our network and cheaper internet for our customers to connect with family, friends and colleagues,” he added.

ZTE will also offer a full range of equipment with large bandwidth (up to 1T/slots), low power consumption and small size, to fully satisfy MTN Zambia’s requirements for high availability, high reliability and high integration for the next-generation bearer network. In addition, this backbone network also features high scalability for future evolution.

"We are honored to be chosen by MTN Zambia to deploy the network,” said Mr. Dong Renjie, CEO of ZTE Zambia. “We will be committed to working with MTN Zambia to promote the upgrade of its networks and build the most advanced and leading digital communication network in Zambia.”

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. The company has been committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen, ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.