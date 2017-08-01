Equinox and XConnect team up to use big data to fight telecoms fraud

Specialist software provider Equinox has announced a new partnership with XConnect that will allow the pair to develop new strategies for reducing the impact of telecom fraud by blocking International Revenue Share Fraud (IRSF) attacks before they begin.

The collaboration bolsters Equinox’s fraud management solution, Protector, with XConnect’s Global Numbering Intelligence, to provide carriers with the ability to monitor and filter fraudulent traffic in real-time.

Equinox’s Protector, the most installed fraud management system in the U.S, is able to stop IRSF through identifying suspicious network activity. IRSF occurs when originating calls are directed to an ‘unallocated’ number and rely on an inside job where traffic is redirected to high-cost destinations. Adding XConnect to its portfolio will strengthen Equinox’s offering that helps customers distinguish communications fraud from legitimate customer usage, helping combat even the newest schemes.

“There are 250 country codes with millions of ranges that are inactive per country. Fraudsters have a lot of inventory for their man-in-the-middle attacks that cost carriers billions of dollars per year. We provide critical intelligence that enhances Equinox’s fraud management capabilities and helps its customers to stop IRSF losses,” said Tim Ward – SVP, Numbering Information Services at XConnect. “Together with Equinox, we are helping to fight telecom fraud in its various forms and enabling customers to react in real-time.”

The Protector solution enables real-time data integration and analytics to proactively prevent fraud losses. It resolves cases intelligently with options ranging from automated disabling of the number to configuration changes.

“XConnect’s Global Numbering Intelligence adds unique data sets to our platform and expands our ability to identify and prevent IRSF. Globally, telecom fraud costs companies nearly $30 billion every year and highly curated number intelligence is a key weapon in the fight against it. Our customers benefit from real-time fraud prevention that stops fraud losses and increases profitability,” said David West – EVP at Equinox.

“Working with XConnect enables us to differentiate our offering and deliver a data-rich solution for our carrier customers. As methods of telecoms fraud change and evolve, we’re advancing our platform through collaboration to deliver new ways to protect our customers’ revenue.”

XConnect’s Global Numbering Intelligence supports a simple and data-driven approach to mitigating the risk of fraud through prevention and detection. Equinox customers will gain access to XConnect’s Global Numbering Intelligence which provides up-to-date number information that is used to recognise fraudulent number ranges. XConnect continually updates, refines and optimises its telecoms data to maximise effectiveness for customers.