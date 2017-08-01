EY: Telcos must align digital transformation with ‘cybersecurity trust by design’

Telecoms operators are increasingly emerging as targets for cybercriminals around the world due to their inherent structure as a communication services provider, large customer base and critical national infrastructure role. This threat has only been amplified during the Covid 19 pandemic, which has provided cybersecurity attackers with unique opportunities to leverage and cause harm. In fact, after the initial onset of the pandemic, the volume of cybersecurity attacks has increased five to six times than the previously noted levels. This has made it imperative for telecom operators, who are already in the midst of their own critical transformative journeys, to rapidly respond by revisiting their cybersecurity ecosystem and ensure that their business and customers are adequately protected against this spiraling wave of cybersecurity threats; essentially building ‘cybersecurity trust by design’ into their strategy.

Currently, telecom operators are investing heavily into their digital infrastructure due to the dramatic changes in customer expectations - and are thus aptly looking to capitalise in areas such as Cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, and even alternative business models. However, what these technologies and opportunities have also brought with them is an increase in cybersecurity exposure, not only from the magnitude and volume of attacks, but also an increased attack surface area. For instance, despite the well reported benefits of 5G, there are numerous cybersecurity concerns in this technology construct. One issue that has been identified is an increased potential attack surface, which can be attributed to possible vulnerabilities in software used by 5G networks. Additionally, due the unique architecture involved in 5G networks, factors such as interoperability and sensitivity issues in 5G network hardware, are another concern. Other key issues introduced by 5G are the increased exposure to attacks due to the risk profile of a supplier or vendor, as well as possible over-reliance of mobile networks on a third parties.

Looking more broadly at other technologies, the number of attacks on cloud technology platforms doubled in 2019. Following this trend, a Mimecast report showed that the number of external attacks on enterprise clouds increased by 630per cent within the first two months of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. And of course, there is the ever-present threat posed by malware, ransomware, DDoS attacks, security hacks on employees and customers, signaling threats, and more.

Against this backdrop, there is no question that cybersecurity has a vital role to play for telecom operators, especially in this current pandemic. Operators that lack effective security measures to manage these changes are vulnerable to breaking the trust of their customers, stakeholders, and the marketplace; this would in turn expose them to ever-rising risks. They are beginning to understand that cybersecurity is a core part of their transformative journey and can no longer be considered as an afterthought.

As a result, several telecom operators are now keenly exploring new opportunities in cybersecurity services, recognising that there is a window to extend their offerings to penetrate the cybersecurity market. This is due to the perceived lucrative nature of the business, and many of them are entering agreements with cybersecurity service providers to address customer demand. This move is bolstered by the operators’ inherent strengths, which include access to large volumes of network data, the ability to leverage their existing customer base, having a strong foothold in the cloud-related services market, and extensibility in offering mobile security services.

But what must telecom operators do to fully leverage this opportunity? For starters, they need to increasingly rely on new and disruptive digital technologies to help them grow and differentiate themselves in the evolving marketplace. According to EY insights, the process should be addressed in three distinct steps to build the essential ‘trust’ needed – Now, Next and Beyond:

Now – Cybersecurity hygiene : Telecom operators should regularly conduct external vulnerability assessments and penetration testing, patch management and third-party risk management. A strong emphasis should be directed towards consumer trust; and operators must look at establishing channels that quickly inform consumers of suspicious activity and provide them with guidance on security best practices. Telecom operators should also implement Domain-Based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC), enhance network security, and set strong remote working policies for their staff.

: Telecom operators should regularly conduct external vulnerability assessments and penetration testing, patch management and third-party risk management. A strong emphasis should be directed towards consumer trust; and operators must look at establishing channels that quickly inform consumers of suspicious activity and provide them with guidance on security best practices. Telecom operators should also implement Domain-Based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC), enhance network security, and set strong remote working policies for their staff. Next – Cybersecurity efficiency : Telecom operators must center their efforts at tackling medium-term threats posed by 5G, cloud, and IoT. They should also look to capitalise on automation technologies to improve efficiency and reduce human errors while collaborating with ecosystem partners to understand security risks as well as raise awareness to customers. It is also critical that operators establish a zero-trust architecture that eliminates data security risks and focus on strong cybersecurity governance.

: Telecom operators must center their efforts at tackling medium-term threats posed by 5G, cloud, and IoT. They should also look to capitalise on automation technologies to improve efficiency and reduce human errors while collaborating with ecosystem partners to understand security risks as well as raise awareness to customers. It is also critical that operators establish a zero-trust architecture that eliminates data security risks and focus on strong cybersecurity governance. Beyond – Secure the ecosystem: Looking at the Beyond, it will be critical to collaborate with peers, government agencies, manufacturers, and vendors to raise their security levels and enhance their cybersecurity. Telecom operators must also engage partners in other industries to develop a robust security framework that will enable interoperability between sectors.

All in all, the world has undeniably changed, and rapidly continues to in the post-Covid 19 era. Expectedly, the pace of these disruptive technologies and associated increase in Cybersecurity threats is unlikely to waver in the short-term. The only way telecom operators can carve out an opportunity in the face of this new reality is to re-align their cybersecurity strategy with their transformation plans, and embed ‘cybersecurity trust by design’ in the strategy and operating model.