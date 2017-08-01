Nokia lands big IoT win in the Philippines

Finnish tech giant Nokia has announced the signing of a new deal with Filipino telco, Smart, to launch IoT services across the country. The partnership will utilise Nokia’s Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) managed service and deliver a fully virtualised and future-proofed end-to-end solution to meet the critical requirements of Smart’s enterprise customers.

Nokia’s WING managed service helps operators to capture IoT market share without having to make investments in infrastructure. Thanks to the flexible, invest-as-you-grow business model, operators can go-to-market quickly and scale IoT services cost-effectively.

“The Nokia WING IoT Platform solution bolsters our capability in solving our customers IoT-related requirements quickly and helping them get to market faster and with greater scale. Nokia’s technology helps us to maintain PLDT’s leadership position and assist our customers in maximising the potential of IoT services,” said Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT president and CEO and SVP and head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Group.

The partnership sees WING provide Smart with its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, offering the necessary tools to eliminate the complexity associated with profitably connecting and managing new devices. Collaborating with Nokia WING enables Smart to offer advanced automation, real-time control features across IoT. This will enable enterprises running more automated, productive, sustainable and safer businesses with harmonised service level agreements, whilst providing real-time insights. Beyond connectivity, WING Vertical-as-a-Service opens up opportunities for Smart to address their enterprise customers with end-to-end IoT solutions.

“We are excited to work with Smart on this deal that will deliver superior experiences to their customers. IoT services are increasingly becoming a necessity as part of any operators’ digital transformation strategy. Nokia’s WING solution is at the forefront of enabling new IoT use cases through a range of connectivity options, including 5G,” said Ankur Bhan, Head of WING Business at Nokia.