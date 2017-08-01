Meet the panelists: How full fibre connectivity will turbo charge the region’s response to the global Covid 19 pandemic

The ITP Tech Team is delighted to announce that its forthcoming webinar on fibre to the home (FTTH) connectivity will air on Sunday the 25th of October at 12 noon.

With FTTH penetration rates exceeding 96.4 per cent, the UAE has some of the highest fibre penetration levels anywhere in the world. Investment in full fibre infrastructure has allowed millions of people in the UAE to work and study from home, leading full digital lives during the course of the pandemic.

Webinar: How full fibre connectivity will turbo charge the region’s response to the global Covid 19 pandemic

Date: Sunday 25th October 2020

Time: 12 noon (UAE time)

During our forthcoming webinar, we’ll explore how gigabit fixed line connectivity can help consumers to live full, digital lives in the new post-Covid world and we’ll ask what challenges and opportunities lie ahead for operators and service providers, across the wider Middle East region. We’ve lined up an expert panel of some of the industry’s leading players, who will be on hand to deliver their expert opinion on the subject. So, without further ado, let’s meet the panelists…

Nasser Abayed, vice president of Digital Technology Fulfilment at Etisalat

Nasser Abayed brings more than two decades of industry experience to his role as vice president of Digital Technology Fulfilment at Etisalat, having initially joined the company in 2000.

Abayed has first-hand experience in a wide range of areas, including terrestrial, satellite, TV broadcasting, network core, access and private networks. He has also worked extensively on smart home, BMS, ISP-OSP, smart city, customer premises devices and digital business solutions.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, and has attained more than 70 certificates in different technical courses.

Rahul Puri, business head Middle East & Africa, STL

Rahul Puri has been with STL from last 2 years. Prior to moving to the Middle East market he was leading the business for APAC region. He brings 20 years of experience in telecoms and the notoriously fast moving consumer goods industry.

Prior to joining STL, Puri worked with Apple India where he led the sales and product management function. Puri holds a management degree from University Business School, Panjab University Chandigarh.

Christian Bartosch, partner and associate director at the Boston Consulting Group

Christian Bartosch is an accomplished telecommunications expert and a core member of Boston Consulting Group’s Technology, Media and Telecommunications practice area. A highly respected professional with more than three decades’ worth of experience in various ICT industry positions worldwide, Christian leads BCGs global initiatives in network transformation, virtualisation, and automation.

He specialises in bringing disruptive thinking to the design, engineering, and operations of communication networks such as AI-based digital twin models and predictive analytics.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the discussion and register to below.