STC and Thales launch pioneering nationwide e-SIM platform in Saudi Arabia

Thales and the Saudi Telecom Company (STC) have announced the launch of a new National e-SIM Platform, which will be available to all customers in Saudi Arabia.

The National e-SIM Platform will be deployed in the STC data center and will be used by all the other MNOs and MVNOs in the country. The successful deployment of the National eSIM Platform, represents the first e-SIM platform used to serve an entire nation.

“We are completely committed to innovation that delivers outstanding service and opportunities for customers. In the past, Thales has supported us achieve the highest score ever in GSMA SAS-SM certification and together we hope to provide the region with the highest, state-of-the-art tech services. The adoption of Thales’ eSIM remote subscription management platform represents the latest stage of this on-going strategy and builds on an already successful partnership in IoT.” said Yazeed AlFaris, VP for Applications Sector, at STC.

Thales’ highly scalable e-SIM solution supports the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology's strategic objectives to drive the implementation of Saudi Vision 2030. The solution will enable STC’s customers to enjoy instant connectivity for any GSMA compliant e-SIM device. This includes the latest smartphones, wearables, connected laptops/tablets and all kinds of consumer IoT devices.

“With billions of people now requiring instant connectivity and machines needing to get connected, remote subscription management is key to an enhanced user experience. With the deployment of Thales’ eSIM solution, STC is reinforcing its position at the forefront of the industrial and consumer IoT in the region. Thales has been present in the Kingdom for over 50 years and a partner in its mission for digital transformation supporting the localisation of services through technology transfer, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.” said Pascal Lesaulnier, CEO, Thales Saudi Arabia.