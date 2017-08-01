IBM: Half of all C-suite execs in the UAE see digitisation as the key to post Covid recovery

Nearly 50 per cent of C-suite executives in the UAE believe that prioritising digital transformation over the next two years is a crucial strategy in fighting back against the global Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the study, participating businesses are also seeing more clearly the critical role people play in driving their ongoing transformation. Leaders surveyed called out organisational complexity, inadequate skills and employee burnout as the biggest hurdles to overcome, both today and in the next two years.

In the UAE, 76 per cent of the executives surveyed believe they have been helping their employees learn the skills needed to work in a new way and that they are supporting the physical and emotional health of their workforce. However, the study finds a significant disconnect in how effective leaders and employees believe companies have been in addressing these gaps.

“Over the past eight months, we have seen the UAE utilise the catalytic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic to enact, initiate and plan for digital transformation programs and further develop and accelerate the pace of existing initiatives,” said Hossam Seif El-Din, general manager, IBM Middle East and Pakistan.

“According to the study, businesses today are also more clear than ever about the role people play in their ongoing transformation. Organisational complexity, inadequate skills and employee burnout were identified as some of the biggest hurdles to progress,” he added.

The IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) study “Covid 19 and the Future of Business,” includes input from more than 3,800 C-suite executives in 20 countries, including the UAE, and 22 industries.

The study reveals three proactive steps that emerging leaders surveyed are taking to survive and thrive.

Among the reports other key findings, were:

· The use of AI tech set to increase by 21 per cent in the UAE.

· UAE executives surveyed say that they have plans to increasingly apply automation across business functions.

· 83 per cent of UAE executives surveyed plan to prioritise cybersecurity.

You can download the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) study “Covid 19 and the Future of Business,” by clicking here...