And the world’s fastest mobile network operator is… Etisalat

UAE based telco Etisalat has been named as the world’s fastest mobile network operator in a series of independent speed tests, conducted by Ookla.

Ookla recognised Etisalat for being the fastest mobile network operator in the world in 2020 providing its subscribers in the UAE with the fastest mobile speeds anywhere in the world.

Etisalat achieved average download speeds of 115.89 mbps and an overall ranking in Ookla’s ‘Speed Score’ category of 98.78. Etisalat was the only operator to achieve a score higher than 90 as per Ookla Speedtest data.

Etisalat was also revealed as the winner of the Speedtest Awards for both fastest mobile network worldwide in Q1-Q2 and Q2-Q3 in 2020 and fastest fixed broadband network in Q3-Q4 2019.

“This is a milestone achievement and a testament to our relentless efforts towards our strategy and vision to ‘Drive the digital future to empower societies’. Our corporate strategy has enabled us to consistently push boundaries, by responding swiftly to the global digital advancements and proactively deliver cutting-edge services and solutions to our customers. We will continue to focus on creating the world’s best and leading networks across our markets to deliver long-term value to all our stakeholders,” said Hatem Dowidar, acting CEO, Etisalat Group and board member of GSMA.

“Thanks to the vision of our wise leadership in the UAE in positioning the country among the most digitally advanced globally and inspiring us to realise our efforts by delivering world-class networks, infrastructure and innovative services. We are also grateful to the leaders for their continuous support and want to express our gratitude to all our loyal customers for their confidence in driving us to accomplish our goals of driving digital innovations for a better future,” he added.

The UAE has continued to provide exemplary connectivity to its citizens and residents during the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic and the country has remained at the forefront of technological innovation thanks to its investments in next generation mobile and fixed line networks.

