Live today: How FTTH connectivity will turbo charge the region's response to the Covid 19 pandemic

The ITP Tech Team is delighted to announce that its latest webinar in association with STL, Etisalat and BCG Group will go live today.

Entitled 'How fibre to the home connectivity will turbo charge the region's response to the Covid 19 pandemic', the webinar will hear insights from some of the region's foremost thought leaders on FTTH connectivity.

With a massive 96.4 per cent penetration rate, the UAE has some of the highest fibre to the home (FTTH) levels anywhere in the world. This has undoubtedly helped businesses and consumers in the country to weather the Covid-19 storm, enabling a whole range of work from home and study from home services to run seamlessly.

Countries who have invested in full fibre infrastructure have certainly felt the benefit of their investment during the pandemic, but this is merely the beginning of the returns they will see as the world becomes an increasingly digitalised place. Fibre will underpin every facet of our digital lives – for both consumers and enterprises.

During this webinar, we’ll explore how gigabit fixed line connectivity can help consumers to live full, digital lives in the new post-Covid world and we’ll ask what challenges and opportunities lie ahead for operators and service providers?

We’ll look at the regulatory environment and ask whether enough is being done to incentivise investment in full fibre infrastructure across the region.

We’ll also take a look into the future and ask how long before lightning fast 10 Gbps download speeds become a reality for consumers in the Middle East.