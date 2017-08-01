Airtel dips its toe into India’s $1 billion enterprise cloud market, with Airtel IQ launch

India’s second largest telecoms operator, Bharti Airtel, has launched its enterprise cloud communication platform, Airtel IQ, marking the company’s first foray into the lucrative enterprise cloud market.

Airtel IQ is a cloud-based omni-channel communications platform that enables brands to deepen engagement with customers through timely and secure communication.

Airtel hailed the launch as “a true game changer in the Indian enterprise communication segment”, claiming that Airtel IQ eliminates the need for multiple communication platforms for different channels.

“With just a slice of code, businesses can embed communication services such as Voice, SMS, IVR in their applications and digital properties across desktop and mobile, all through a unified platform.

“Take for example a customer ordering food through an online platform and calling the delivery agent to find out the status of her order. The entire communication is orchestrated seamlessly and securely over Airtel IQ. The communication is encrypted and all mobile/telephone numbers are masked,” Airtel said in a statement to the press.

India’s cloud communications market is currently worth an estimated $1 billion and is growing rapidly at a compound annual growth rate of 20 per cent, according to Airtel’s own estimates.

Airtel is currently India’s second largest telecoms operator but ranks first in the B2B connectivity space serving over one million businesses with an integrated portfolio that includes connectivity, cloud, security and collaboration and data centre solutions.

“At Airtel, we are obsessed with solving customer problems and Airtel IQ is first amongst several game changing products that we will be bringing to the market. Businesses are increasingly looking to cloud-based digital platforms to engage with consumers and Airtel IQ is built to raise the bar when it comes to brands delighting consumers. So, the next time you enjoy shopping online, ordering food from your favourite restaurant or hailing a ride, remember there’s a bit of Airtel IQ in there making it happen seamlessly and safely,” said Adarsh Nair, chief product officer, Bharti Airtel.

A number of India’s biggest companies, including Swiggy, Justdial, Urban Company, Havells, Dr. Lal Path Labs and Rapido have signed up as customers for Airtel IQ during its beta phase.