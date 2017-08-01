Ericsson unveils its Cloud RAN portfolio, offering more versatility for 5G

Swedish mobile network equipment provider, Ericsson, has launched its Cloud RAN portfolio of products, in a move that will give operators more flexibility in their Radio Access Networks as they look to expedite the rollout of 5G.

Cloud RAN by Ericsson is a cloud-native software solution handling compute functionality in the radio access network. It will complement high-performing purpose-built baseband offerings in the Ericsson Radio System portfolio, giving service providers an optimal choice for any deployment scenario and need.

“5G is a platform for open innovation. By empowering a larger ecosystem of developers and industries, we can co-create and bring new cloud innovations to the 5G space. With Cloud RAN by Ericsson, we will help our customers evolve their networks with future-proof technology while maximising their network investments today,” said Fredrik Jejdling, executive vice president and head of business area networks at Ericsson.

Ericsson’s Cloud RAN will deliver network capabilities for both large-scale and centralised 5G deployments. It will allow service providers to address new business opportunities and diverse 5G use cases for indoor, industry, enterprise, stadiums and beyond.

Ericsson will release its Cloud RAN products in stages, matching the service providers’ journey to complement their purpose-built 5G networks. The first stage will provide the foundation, offering a system-verified solution for 5G low band that will enable an easy transition to a virtualised RAN using commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware platforms.

The first stage of Cloud RAN by Ericsson will be available in the fourth quarter of 2021.