GITEX 2020: 5 amazing shows for the price of 1

This year the Middle East’s best loved technology exhibition, GITEX, will bring together five distinct shows under one roof. Attendees will be able to sample a packed conference agenda from GITEX 2020, GITEX Future Stars, GISEC, Future Blockchain Summit and Marketing Mania.

As the only face to face technology event to be held in 2020, attendees will be able to hear key insights from more than 450 speakers and interact with more than 4,500 exhibitors across the five shows.

The event will be held in the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). DWTC strictly adheres to all rules and regulations laid out by government authorities, including Dubai Health Authority and Dubai Municipality to ensure the health and safety of everyone on its premises, meaning that attendees can visit the event in full confidence that the highest standards of safety and hygiene are being applied.

GITEX 2020

Now in its 40th year, GITEX needs little introduction. As the region’s premium technology event, GITEX will bring together the leading players from the global tech sector. GITEX 2020 will be the only major technology show to be held in a face to face setting this year, so this is your only chance to get up close and personal with the plethora of new tech and gadgets that will be on display during the show.

The packed conference agenda and exhibition areas will centre on the key themes of 5G, AI, Analytics, Future Mobility, Digital Economies, Cybersecurity and Cloud and Edge computing – everything that will underpin our future digital lives.

GITEX Future Stars

GITEX Future Stars is the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia’s biggest start up event. Playing host to more than 750 startups from 75 countries around the world, the event will provide a platform for some of the world’s most innovative young companies. With over 400 global investors and accelerators set to attend in 2020, GITEX Global Stars will bring together financers and startups to fast track their development. The show will hear insights from international business moguls, including Brett King, founder and CEO of Move; Nolan Bushnell, founder of ATARI and Halfa Al Kaylani, founder and chairman of The Arab International Women’s Forum.

GISEC

GISEC will bring together attendees and exhibitors from the international security sector, from multinational distributors to the world’s most promising cybersecurity companies and startups, with a focus on enterprise, AI, blockchain, 5G, IoT and cloud based technologies.

The event will bring together showcase innovations from the industry’s leading players, with SPIRE Solutions, Etisalat Digital, emt Technologies, Fortinet, Ingram Micro, Qualys and Huawei all confirmed as exhibitors at GISEC 2020.

Future Blockchain Summit

Blockchain solutions will inevitably be at the very foundation of our future digital lives – underpinning the digital transformation initiatives of businesses looking to emerge quickly and proactively from the Covid 19 slump.

The Future Blockchain Summit will expand the conversations, business opportunities and innovations across the industry. The event will welcome top Blockchain enterprises, startups and the most influential minds of the industry for five days of power networking and learning, unlike any other show you will have experienced.

The event will also feature a Blockchain Business Hub – which will act as the world’s first one-stop-shop for Blockchain related companies to setup in the Middle East region. The Blockchain Business Hub provides direct access to freezones, legal firms, banks, business setup advisors and incubators.

Marketing Mania

Marketing Mania promises to be a captivating learning experience, for marketers across the tech sector. The event will bring together the brightest and most forward-thinking CMOs, brand strategists, creative directors, and heads of marketing from some of the world’s leading firms.

The event will offer keynote addresses from a selection of rockstar speakers from across the marketing world, including Magnus Djaba, global president & CEO, Saatchi & Saatchi; Sophie Devonshire, CEO, The Marketing Society; and Matthias Schranner, CEO and Founder of The Schranner Negotiation Institute. The packed conference agenda will span a huge range of topics, offering attendees valuable insight into the work practices of some of the world’s premium marketing gurus.

There is still time to register to attend GITEX 2020.