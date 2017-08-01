BNET launches next generation BSS and OSS services in Bahrain

BearingPoint//Beyond has announced that BNET has deployed both OSS and BSS systems powered by its cloud-native Infonova BSS, in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the platform is designed to help the CSP to manage operational processes and procedures for its nationwide fibre broadband network. As part of the agreement, network inventory specialists CROSS Network Intelligence (CNI) is providing network inventory and service assurance solutions to BNET.

“We recognised that separating the BSS and OSS systems was essential to give BNET the independence required to manage operational processes and procedures. Working with BearingPoint//Beyond and adopting its Infonova BSS solution has given us access to the latest digital technology that is now enhancing the quality and effectiveness of the services we provide to our customers. The presence of AWS is an added bonus and means we can provide a high quality national broadband network, with high speeds and competitive prices, leading to the increased customer satisfaction that we continuously strive for,” said BNET’s chief executive officer, Mohamed Bubashait.

Despite the inevitable challenges caused by Covid-19, BNET worked with BearingPoint//Beyond to roll out both OSS and BSS systems in a matter of months using SaaS and agile delivery for a rapid deployment. These new BSS and OSS platforms give BNET the flexibility to act as an independent entity with its own customer services and operations process management, reinforcing its primary responsibility for the Kingdom’s national broadband network operations but will also accommodate future growth.

“From the very beginning, BNET has been committed to the delivery of a nationwide fibre broadband network providing next generation connectivity to its citizens and businesses. Despite the adversity and challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, BNET worked tirelessly with us to launch this solution in a matter of months, a testament to their original visionary endeavour,” said Angus Ward, CEO of BearingPoint//Beyond.

“We are proud to have played a part in this achievement, delivering an agile cloud-native Infonova BSS that leverages the highly secure, highly scalable, feature-rich cloud capabilities of AWS. A compelling example for operators everywhere that want to modernize their operations and transform their businesses in rapid time.”

BNET was launched in October 2019 as a completely new and independent wholesale broadband provider by Batelco, Bahrain’s largest telecoms operator. Its goal was to provide next generation wholesale fibre broadband connectivity to all licensed telecom operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in Bahrain – including Batelco itself.