Ericsson to help Telecom Egypt revamp its international gateway, with NFVI overhaul

Comms
News
Published: 28 October 2020 - midnight
Telecom Egypt and Ericsson have announced a partnership which will see the Swedish tech giant migrate the North African telco’s international gateway, using its latest NFVI products.

As per the terms of the agreement, Ericsson will migrate Telecom Egypt’s international gateway by deploying Ericsson’s Network Functions Virtualisation Infrastructure (NFVI) with Ericsson Orchestrator in order to enhance the quality of fixed and mobile services provided by Telecom Egypt, reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO), and automate virtual network functions (VNFs) paving the way to new business models and enterprise services.

“The telecommunications market is witnessing rapid developments, and the requirements and aspirations of our customers are increasing. Therefore, we continue the development and modernisation processes that ensure that our customers get the best possible telecommunications services. We are happy to sign this agreement with our partner Ericsson. Their extensive experience in the field of international gateways will undoubtedly contribute to supporting Telecom Egypt develop and enhance its services,” said Adel Hamed, managing director and CEO of Telecom Egypt.

The move herald’s Telecom Egypt’s first foray into the Internet of Things, with Ericsson offering narrowband IoT-enabled software licenses. The project rollout is expected to start by the end of 2020 in Cairo and Alexandria.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to work alongside our valued partner Telecom Egypt in accelerating their digital transformation roadmap. We look forward to helping Telecom Egypt in optimising their operations and automation capabilities. This partnership illustrates our technology leadership in the area of international gateways and we value Telecom Egypt’s confidence in our technology empowering us to operate its network, implement transformative measures, and drive sustainable growth. This encourages us as well to meet and exceed our shared ambitions together,” said Fadi Pharaon, president of Ericsson Middle East and Africa.

The latest announcement is the latest development in a 123 year old partnership between Ericsson and Telecom Egypt, with the pair working together on Egypt’s first telecoms exchange in Alexandria in 1897.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Riyadh’s new ‘Cargo Village’ gives boost to Saudi’s air freight market
    Editor’s View: Has Covid given the low-cost long-haul dream new life?
      ADNOC awards $324 million worth of contracts to optimise operations
        2.5 years of emissions saved during Covid-19 as power investments are projected to multiply
          Global solar PV installations predicted to rise by 5%, desiped Covid-19 effects

            More related galleries

            CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Best interior design concept of the year
              CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Food & Beverage
                Speakers announced for the Oil & Gas Future Forum
                  Pictures: Bobcat's new light compaction range developed in collaboration with the Ammann Group
                    Deiptii Taurannii explains the Feng Shui and Vastu powers of her favourite design objects