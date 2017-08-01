Ericsson to help Telecom Egypt revamp its international gateway, with NFVI overhaul

Telecom Egypt and Ericsson have announced a partnership which will see the Swedish tech giant migrate the North African telco’s international gateway, using its latest NFVI products.

As per the terms of the agreement, Ericsson will migrate Telecom Egypt’s international gateway by deploying Ericsson’s Network Functions Virtualisation Infrastructure (NFVI) with Ericsson Orchestrator in order to enhance the quality of fixed and mobile services provided by Telecom Egypt, reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO), and automate virtual network functions (VNFs) paving the way to new business models and enterprise services.

“The telecommunications market is witnessing rapid developments, and the requirements and aspirations of our customers are increasing. Therefore, we continue the development and modernisation processes that ensure that our customers get the best possible telecommunications services. We are happy to sign this agreement with our partner Ericsson. Their extensive experience in the field of international gateways will undoubtedly contribute to supporting Telecom Egypt develop and enhance its services,” said Adel Hamed, managing director and CEO of Telecom Egypt.

The move herald’s Telecom Egypt’s first foray into the Internet of Things, with Ericsson offering narrowband IoT-enabled software licenses. The project rollout is expected to start by the end of 2020 in Cairo and Alexandria.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to work alongside our valued partner Telecom Egypt in accelerating their digital transformation roadmap. We look forward to helping Telecom Egypt in optimising their operations and automation capabilities. This partnership illustrates our technology leadership in the area of international gateways and we value Telecom Egypt’s confidence in our technology empowering us to operate its network, implement transformative measures, and drive sustainable growth. This encourages us as well to meet and exceed our shared ambitions together,” said Fadi Pharaon, president of Ericsson Middle East and Africa.

The latest announcement is the latest development in a 123 year old partnership between Ericsson and Telecom Egypt, with the pair working together on Egypt’s first telecoms exchange in Alexandria in 1897.