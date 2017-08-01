Nokia and Vodacom ramp up 5G expansion plans in South Africa

South African mobile network operator, Vodacom, has announced that it will work with Nokia to expand its 5G networks, to increase the reach of its mobile and fixed wireless access services.

Nokia is enabling ultra-fast 5G services for Vodacom South Africa’s customers by deploying its 5G radio, core and fixed network solutions across Vodacom’s network. Vodacom will use Nokia’s 2G, 3G, 4G and fibre access networks, as well as 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) and mobile broadband services.

“We are committed to providing the most innovative products and highest quality service to our subscribers. 5G technology allows us to deliver ultra-fast mobile networks and support entirely new use cases as we move into the 4IR era. Nokia has been our network partner for more than two decades, and its latest technology solutions are now helping us to deliver superior 5G services,” said Beverly Ngwenya, technology director at Vodacom South Africa.

As part of the deal, Nokia will supply its AirScale, Fastmile and Subscriber Data Management (SDM)/ Home Subscriber Service (HSS) products to Vodacom.

Nokia’s AirScale radio network product portfolio will enable Vodacom to deploy 5G services across several spectrum bands, including the new 3500 MHz, 2600 MHz and 700/800 MHz bands which will be auctioned by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) before end March 2021.

“Our AirScale 5G and Fastmile fixed wireless access portfolio helps service providers across the globe to build robust and reliable networks to address the growing demand for high-speed broadband services. From our 26-year relationship with Vodacom we understand that South Africa is a highly competitive market, with end-users expecting continent-leading services and applications. We are proud to have successfully executed this important network deployment, enabling Vodacom to deliver those sought-after broadband capabilities,” Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia.