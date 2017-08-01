Redefining finance for good: Virtual CXO Forum

Published: 4 October 2020 - midnight

The past decade has seen tremendous advances in technology and the banking sector has embraced the potential therein to its advantage. The pandemic has played a disruptive role in accelerating the pace of adoption and has encouraged financial institutions to adjust their business models and plan ahead to meet the ever-changing demands of the consumer. Coupled with the entry of digital banks and changing customer expectations these changes have introduced new competitive dynamics across financial services.

The evolution of the conventional business model will no doubt be accompanied by challenges. In order to understand what the future of finance will look like in the post-crisis world, ITP Technology Group has organised a virtual CXO roundtable, in association with financial services software and technology provider, Finastra. The panel discussion will air on October 7, 2020 at 2 pm GST. Click here to register

This one-hour discussion with feature senior executives from prominent banks and financial institutions in the region.

Save the date
MEA Virtual CXO Forum
October 7, 2020 at 2 pm GST

Virtual CXO Forum panellists:

The session will explore a range of topics revolving around the massive transformation in the banking industry and how it is driving a complete shift in business strategy. The roundtable discussion will be moderated by the Research Director at IDC Financial Insights, Thomas Zink.

This session will also look into the key areas for banks to evolve and navigate business challenges, and how banks can leverage technology to enhance customer experience.

Click here to register

