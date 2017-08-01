‘Security you can bank on’ webinar now available on demand

If you missed our latest cybersecurity webinar in association with Cybereason, then here is your chance to catch up with what you missed. The ITP Technology Group is delighted to announce that its recent webinar, ‘Security you can bank on: Safeguarding the Middle East’s financial sector’, is now available on demand.

The webinar is the second in a three part series with Cybereason, which looks at the challenges and opportunities for businesses looking to stay one step ahead of the plethora of prospective cyber attackers.

In this webinar Sam Curry, CISO at Cybereason and Illyas Kooliyankal, CSO at a prominent Middle Eastern bank, discuss the challenges banks and financial service companies are facing, as they look to protect the security of their customers and systems. With a whole host of digital financial service providers encroaching on the traditional turf of the Middle East and Africa’s banks, this webinar looks at how these new players are disrupting the industry and forcing banks to fast track their own digital service offering. As banks and financial service providers race to become digital service providers, they must stay one step ahead of the cyber criminals who strive to bring their operations crashing to a halt.

“This webinar features some brilliant insight from two very experienced cyber security experts. We were delighted to have Sam and Illyas on board for this session. If you missed the live broadcast of this webinar, you are definitely going to want to catch up with the discussion on demand,” said Chris Kelly, editor of ITP.net and CommsMEA.

You can watch the full webinar using the player below...