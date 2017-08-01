Meet the panellists: Virtual CXO Forum

The ITP Technology Group is pleased to announce the launch of its virtual CXO roundtable, in association with Finastra. The event will explore what the future of finance will look like in the post-crisis world. The panel discussion will air on October 7, 2020 at 2 pm GST.

This one-hour session with feature senior executives from prominent banks and financial institutions in the region and will bring together a wealth of experienced speakers to share their insights into the evolution of the industry.

We are delighted to introduce the individuals who will be joining us for the MEA Virtual CXO Forum in association with Finastra.

Thomas Zink – Moderator

Research Director, IDC Financial Insights

Thomas Zink is a recognised independent industry analyst in the financial services domain. He has covered both the European and Asian financial services sectors as an analyst and journalist, for over a decade.

Zink leads IDC Financial Insights European Practice and his most recent focus areas include the “Worldwide Corporate Banking DX Strategies" advisory service. He is also driving the “European Blockchain Strategies” advisory services programme. He is a frequent speaker at industry and blockchain events, such as Sibos, Asian Financial Congress, and other IDC events.

His areas of expertise covers a wide range of industry-specific themes, including distributed ledger technology, omni-channel transformation, digital transformation, lifestyle banking, insights as services business models.

Yuri Misnik

Group Chief Technology Officer, First Abu Dhabi Bank

Yuri Misnik is responsible for driving First Abu Dhabi Bank Group’s technology and transformation strategy to ensure that the company is ready to deliver the next generation of digital banking services. Misnik has amassed 21 years of experience in the financial and technology sectors, having previously worked at HSBC, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and the National Australia Bank (NAB), in London, Melbourne, Singapore and now the UAE. Before joining First Abu Dhabi Bank, he served as the Executive General Manager for the National Australia Bank, one of Australia's leading financial institutions. Yuri holds a Masters degree in Applied Math and Mechanics from Saint Petersburg State Polytechnical University, Russia.

Nikolaos Sfikas

Group Chief Information Officer, National Bank of Kuwait

Nikolaos Sfikas is responsible for driving technological and digital transformation within the NBK Group. Sfikas has 28 years of experience in the technology and banking sectors, having worked at Egnatia Bank, Marfin Popular Bank, Piraeus Bank, and NBK. Before joining NBK, he served in leading technology positions in the Greek Banking sector and Southeastern Europe, assisting institutions in acquisitions, leading technology mergers and digital transformations. Nikolaos holds a Master’s degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering and an MBA.

Nada Awad Rizkallah

Deputy General Manager & Head of Risk of Credit Libanais

Nada Awad Rizkallah is currently the Deputy General Manager and Head of Risk Management & Strategy at Group Credit Libanais, one of the top 8 Lebanese banks. She has over 36 years of banking experience, focusing on the areas of operations, corporate banking, risk management, compliance/AML, Implementation of AML systems, internal rating model and bank core system, and leading the implementation of the Basel 2/3 Accord and IFRS 9. Her experience, within various large financial institutions in Lebanon and the Gulf Region (ABN AMRO), has made her an expert in the banking field.

Rizkallah is well positioned to provide insight on the bank’s information technology and digital banking transformation strategies, with major skills acquired after having led the executive role in the major systems’ implementation and preparing for the digital transformation journey.

Nada holds a BA in Economics from the American University of Beirut and a Master’s degree in Banking & Finance from Saint Joseph University of Beirut.

Dr Yousif Almas

Group Chief Information Officer of Bank ABC

Dr. Yousif Almas is the Group Chief Innovation Officer at Bank ABC. He is responsible for driving the innovation agenda and supporting the digital transformation of the Bank ABC Group. Prior to this post, he was the Chief Digital Officer of Bank ABC’s mobile-only digital bank, ila.

Dr. Almas is actively engaged in shaping the next levels of banking innovation in the region and beyond. He is a sought-after and frequent speaker at established international conferences on digital innovation. Dr. Yousif is the Deputy Chairman of the Digitalisation and Cybersecurity Committee of the Bahrain Association of Banks. He have received several distinguished awards. Most recently, he was recognised as the Chief Digital Officer of the year 2019.

Dr. Yousif holds a PhD from the University of Surrey in the UK with published research focused on Behavioural Finance and Artificial Intelligence. In addition, he holds a Master’s degree with distinction in Information Systems from the same university.

Wissam Khoury

Head of International, Finastra

Wissam Khoury is Finastra’s Head of International. He is responsible for driving the company’s regional growth strategy across EMEA and APAC, strengthening its local footprints, accelerating sales and deepening customer partnerships across both regions.

Prior to Finastra, Khoury was Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa at FIS, a global provider dedicated to banking and payments technologies.

With over 20 years of experience working with financial institutions to build a competitive advantage, striving for agile growth and maximum operational efficiency, Khoury has a proven ability in delivering high-performing sales, implementation and support teams.

Wissam holds a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from New York University – Leonard N. Stern School of Business, London School of Economics and Political Science, and HEC Paris. He holds a BBA in Business Administration from the American University of Beirut and is a certified Financial Risk Manager with the Global Association of Risk Professionals.

The session will explore a range of topics revolving around the massive transformation in the banking industry and how it is driving a complete shift in business strategy. The roundtable discussion will be moderated by the Research Director at IDC Financial Insights, Thomas Zink.

This session will also look into the key areas for banks to evolve and navigate business challenges, and how banks can leverage technology to enhance customer experience.

