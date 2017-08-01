Edge Cloud – a step closer to the user

In today’s networked world, data centers, run by large operations such as Amazon, Google, Equinix, and DRT play a huge role in keeping us all connected and supporting the delivery of a plethora of end-user services like streaming video, gaming, and enterprise services. In 2019, in the Middle East, many countries started to witness the rapid establishment of data centers from different global players, as they looked to offer local cloud-based services to meet the increasing demand.

Today, there is a core cloud made up of more than 10,000 data centers scattered around the world. However, the surge in data and latency-sensitive applications – especially live video – is changing the way we construct networks. In the next five years, hundreds of thousands of scaled-down data centers will sprout up at the edge of the network to form the edge cloud to give users the best experience possible.

The rationale is pretty simple: if applications and content is hosted closer to end-user, humans and machines, latency is reduced as well as long-haul networking costs back to the core.

Exponential growth over the next decade

Looking ahead a decade, there will be a lot more data centers sending content and apps to users over much shorter network distances.

According to an industry report, the data center construction market in Middle East and Africa region is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of over 5 per cent during the period between 2019 and 2025. Some of the elements that underpin the positive forecast include the growth in Internet penetration, social media usage, and the smart city initiatives from the regional governments. Additionally, the exponential data center development will also be backed up by the high demand for cloud computing, big data, and IoT-based technologies.

In edge cloud, location matters. Techniques such as geo-analytics will be used to place edge cloud data centers (so-called “edge nodes”) in close proximity to clusters of end-users or devices that will benefit from higher performance and lower cost. Such locations might include dense areas of mobile users streaming video, along highways for public safety applications, near factories or warehouses using manufacturing or logistics automation, or close to healthcare facilities.

The edge cloud will be a unique ecosystem of open and interconnected data centers. In fact, that ecosystem, including data center operators and carrier partnerships, will be the underpinning of edge cloud achieving critical mass.

The impact of COVID-19

We also can’t ignore that the current pandemic has been a driver when it comes to accelerating the digital transformation journey in the MEA countries, and many organisations are analysing their cloud readiness. Another important element to consider is the role of remote working, which means that more devices are trying to access the company networks remotely, and from different locations, thus putting more pressure on the network and in different places. This is where edge cloud comes in handy.

The economic advantages of edge cloud arise from the shared use of generic (or white box) resources across a range of applications—from mobile apps, to vCDN apps for video and software downloads and website performance, to IoT apps, and DNS, DDOS, and vRAN apps for mobile edge. These new edge cloud nodes will in many ways resemble large data centers, today’s goliaths, but may operate at a central office, a cell tower aggregation site, or a headend.

With that kind of affordable, flexible architecture in place, the edge cloud will be able to spin up content and applications as needed, and will be connected to the centralised cloud when its vast resources are needed. A framework such as Ciena’s Adaptive Network approach, for example, can leverage highly programmable and scalable infrastructure, analytics, and automation to dynamically scale both network and application cloud to ensure that the performance of an edge cloud model can scale and adapt to meet the ever-changing demands of the network edge.

One thing is clear: we have entered the edge cloud era. Edge cloud will utilise content caching that will respond to, or-better yet-anticipate, local streaming demands. In addition, localised edge compute will be able to host persistent or on-demand applications with strict latency constraints.