Fast tracking Africa’s digital transformation

The Covid 19 pandemic has highlighted the critical importance of digitalisation efforts around the globe, with connectivity emerging as the crucial lifeblood that has facilitated the continuation of peoples’ daily lives as we enter the ‘new normal’ of the post-pandemic world.

A plethora of work from home and remote learning initiatives have meant that hundreds of millions, if not billions, of people have been able to continue their daily routines, albeit through a digital platform. But digitalisation is about far more that enabling remote working and studying practices – it opens up an entire world of digital interactions that benefit consumers and enterprises alike.

With one of the fastest growing populations of any continental market, Africa is accelerating its own digital development, as it looks to bounce back from the impact of Covid 19.

We spoke to Alpha Barry, CEO for Africa and Khadim Gueye Global Client Executive for the Middle East and Africa at Atos, to find out how African telcos are leading from the front on their own digitalisation initiatives.



Copyright: Romi/REA

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown us the crucial importance of connectivity and digital solutions across the world, and connectivity has been the catalyst that has enabled people to live full digital lives during the pandemic. How has the pandemic expedited the digitalisation of telcos operations in Africa?

Alpha: Africa, similarly to the rest of the world, has been seriously impacted by the containment measures taken by governments during the pandemic and remote home working for structured companies was the solution to ensure service continuity.

In Africa, Atos has been able to move 97 per cent of its employees’ workstations from the company network to secured home workstations, in just a few days. This provided some challenges in terms of WIFI availability for some areas, and we have provided specific prepaid network devices to allow workers to access the internet and the company intranet.

On the client side, we observed a significant growth in supporting mobile data, broadband services and mobile payment platforms. The underlying reason for such growth is to be found in the virtualisation of the network and the digitalisation of IT applications that allows the launching of new services in time-record.

Atos is a well-recognised key-player in enabling these digital transformations based on its solid portfolio, strong local-presence and close relationships with the operators.

Connectivity, although essential, isn’t enough in isolation any longer. It has become compulsory to enable value-added services on top of convergent IT and network platforms to sustain the heavy investments made by the CSPs to keep their infrastructures up-to-mark.

Elsewhere in the world we are talking about the launch of 5G services, but in Africa it’s actually the densification and build out of 4G infrastructure that is the most important factor. What are some of the new services that telcos can offer to their clients with the digitalisation of their telecom networks and the expansion of 4G?

Alpha: It is true that Africa is still deploying 4G infrastructure next to existing 3G and even 2G networks that are running in several countries across the continent.

However, despite this situation, Africa is the most advanced place in the world regarding innovation on mobile services, based initially on money transfer and now moving to mobile banking products such as insurance and loans. The international mobile money market is predicted to grow from $34.9 billion in 2018 to $112.29 billion by 2021, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 39.64 per cent from 2016 to 2021.

Mobile money continues to play a vital role in financial inclusion. Globally, around 1.7 billion people still lack access to safe, reliable and convenient financial services.

Sub-Saharan Africa accounted for 66 per cent of the total volume of these transaction in 2018. These transactions and volumes are the basis of revenue generation for the Telecom companies in Africa.

The primary goal of operators in Africa is to deploy a multivendor platform as a service (PaaS), fully virtualised, centrally orchestrated that allow seamless onboarding of cloud-native applications and flawless deployment of network function as a service (NaaS). However, there is a long way to go before reaching this ultimate target.

Today, Atos is supporting operators in Africa making strides in their full-mesh rollout of 4G proportionally in line with the growing demands.

Atos Global Delivery Centres in Africa, with up to 2,000 experts spread over the region, are at the helm of the digital transformation with the launch of critical network modules to expedite the circuit and packet network convergence. The main example is the ongoing launch of VoLTE and VoWifi mobile services that enable a new user experience to telco customers.

While 5G will present an opportunity for the operators to embrace new growth segments, most of them will first remove the biggest chunk of their legacy technologies, as 5G will not only be about very-high throughput but also about low latency, end-to-end quality of service and growing demands on quality of experience.

[[{"fid":"21284","view_mode":"portrait","fields":{"format":"portrait","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"Khadim Gueye, Global Client Executive for the Middle East and Africa at Atos","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"Khadim Gueye, Global Client Executive for the Middle East and Africa at Atos"},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"alt":"Khadim Gueye, Global Client Executive for the Middle East and Africa at Atos","title":"Khadim Gueye, Global Client Executive for the Middle East and Africa at Atos","height":992,"width":734,"class":"media-element file-portrait"}}]]

Khadim Gueye, Global Client Executive for the Middle East and Africa at Atos.

What are the main challenges for operators looking to fast track their own digitalisation efforts across the continent?

Khadim: When it comes to fast tracking digital transformation for those joining the movement a bit late, it becomes necessary to lay on agile, agnostic and scalable solutions.

The main challenge for operators is to follow a global transformation roadmap from current to future mode of operation while maintaining a hybrid configuration that allows old services to run flawlessly with no impact on new services deployed on separate or convergent platforms.

To help our customers in the region, Atos leans not only on the large range of competences in its local Global Delivery Centres, but also on its skill-centres spread across the globe. The sharing of best practices gives our delivery and solution teams the possibility of building and deploying the best results on time, at cost and at specification.

Atos works very closely with a number of top-tier operators across the continent. How Atos is facilitating digital transformation for them?

Khadim: In both the most advanced cases and those who are just at the start of their digital transformation journeys, the major concern for operators all over Africa has always been to define a reliable and sustainable digital transformation strategy. That is where Atos plays a crucial role from the early stage, being part of the consulting team to help define the most viable approach that can be incrementally implemented with no impact on the continuity of existing services.



Atos’ wealth of digital experts allows us to build trust and intimacy with operators, helping them to develop business models that boost operational efficiency. To make this happen, Atos experts are driving customers to think, build and operate all the key steps together.

Our teams enhance their customers’ experience by creating on demand, personalised and contextualised services enabled by their digital transformation.



Let’s talk a little bit about security. As Africa embarks on its own digitalisation journey, what are the key challenges for operators looking to secure their digital assets?

Alpha: With the development of mobile phones, the rapid digitalisation of processes and the exponential value of data, cyber security has become one of the major challenges for operators; these must provide security for their own infrastructures and their end-users. To secure their digital assets, the key challenge for operators is to first understand their cyber posture and then to set up a dynamic system to manage the various cyber risks to which they are exposed. Ultimately, whatever controls are put in place, humans remain the weakest element in the security of any technological system. It is necessary to train and sensitize all employees to ensure that they are sufficiently immersed in the security culture. Moreover, to protect themselves against the high number of attacks, operators must combine Artificial Intelligence and Big Data to their cyber security system.

On the other side, telecoms operators can take advantage of opportunities to provide cybersecurity services to their customers. At Atos we are building SOC (Security Operations Centre) for our Telecom customers, to address their B2B ecosystem. We have implemented various SOCs and we will expand in several other countries.

Does Africa have sufficient cyber security experts to manage this or are we seeing a skills gap on the continent?

Alpha: Across the world, there is a skills gap in the area of cybersecurity. Especially in Africa, Cybersecurity is something new to our education system, but we are starting to see a lot of training programmes developing around the subject. In addition, human resources are being trained more and more with international certifications available in e-learning platform.

For several years, Atos has been supporting its customers in Africa in their cyber protection through a range of offerings, including consulting, services and products. At the beginning of this year, we opened a cybersecurity department based in Senegal covering the needs of our customers in terms of consulting, ethical hacking, access and identity management and managed security services like SOC. We also have partnerships with some cybersecurity players on the continent. For example, in South Africa Atos has partnered with BCX to set up a SOC which will offer a full spectrum of advanced detection and response services and consistently update customers on their environments. Considering the typology of the African market, this kind of mutualised offering will enable local companies to have access to high quality services at a lower cost.

Tell us a little about some of your experiences, working with operators in the region to secure their networks? What challenges have you experienced?

Alpha: We have had the opportunity to accompany MTN in Nigeria and the SONATEL Group (Orange) in West Africa on various Cybersecurity projects. This has included penetration testing, Security Operation Centre developments, Devsecops assessment and strategy initiatives. The challenges are multiple because cybersecurity is a fairly new subject and conducting this type of project requires excellent involvement of all stakeholders. Furthermore, some senior managers believe that cybersecurity should be managed by IT specialists, whereas cybersecurity is primarily a business challenge.

Looking ahead over the next 12 to 18 months, what predictions do you have for Africa’s digital economy?

: Digitalisation is a fantastic chance for Africa to significantly develop its economy and the live of its population. As mentioned above, mobile money, mobile banking and FinTechs, in general will be a strong driver of the digitalisation through the Telecom operators.

Khadim: Outside telcos, we believe that public and utilities sectors will launch significant digitalisation projects to improve efficiency and grow income.

Alpha: In Africa, recent market analysis has shown that the digital economy will undoubtedly unlock new opportunities for inclusive growth while enabling new jobs among the youth and consequently reducing poverty and unemployment rate over time.

Although great strides have been made in mobile connectivity all over Africa, it still lags behind the rest of the world in broadband deployment, which enables value-added-services, properly matching low-latency, jitter requirements, large bandwidth, high QoE and unfailing QoE. These are unavoidable prerequisites that plant the seeds of digital transformation.

Atos, based on its great connection with both the local operators and the government institutions, is pioneering such an immutable transformation building close relationships with the major actors in Africa to materialise these promising digital dividends. Over the next three years, the internet access will keep expanding throughout Africa; therefore, increasing the adoption of digital technology by most of the businesses, empowering entrepreneurship with efficient toolsets and greater productivity. This requires a strong focus on each and every pillar towards setting up a comprehensive and consistent digital roadmap: virtualised infrastructure, platform as a service, digital services creation and entrepreneurship enablement.

Atos, as a major actor of the digital transformation worldwide, will keep bringing its entire know-how towards implementing a successful digital roadmap for Africa.