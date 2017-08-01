Huawei appoints new VP and MD for its new Cloud and AI Business Group in the Middle East

In line with its commitment to further optimise Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and collaborative work on ecosystems to empower the Middle East’s digital transformation, Huawei has announced that Omar Akar will join the leadership team of the Middle East division of its new Cloud and AI Business Group, in the role of Regional Vice President and Managing Director.

With extensive experience within the information and communications technology (ICT) sector within the region, Akar will drive the growth and development of the Cloud and AI Business Group, while contributing to the Middle East’s continued digitisation initiatives and AI computing power.

“It is an honor to be part of the leadership team of Huawei’s newest business group,” said Akar.

“This is an exciting opportunity to contribute towards the Middle East’s ongoing digitisation efforts. By integrating Huawei cloud and AI solutions with 5G and next-gen connectivity solutions, we can realise a better-connected world, in which we can deliver comprehensive digital transformation industry use cases. The adoption of Huawei’s global programs throughout the region will contribute towards increased ICT competitiveness, while supporting communities by cultivating local ICT talents – all of which will contribute towards a more digitally-enabled society.”

“Computing power is a cornerstone of today’s digital economy. Data is the core asset, and cloud and AI are the tools of productivity. Building stronger computing power in the Middle East will thus require that the ICT industry deliver ubiquitous cloud and pervasive intelligence in the years ahead,” Akar added.

Earlier this year, Huawei launched its new Cloud and AI Business Group in the Middle East Region to concentrate specifically on the most in-demand technologies in today’s increasingly connected world. The Business Group strengthens Huawei’s position as a partner of choice in enabling enterprises’ digital transformation journeys, by offering focused products which enable cost reduction and increased business efficiency via modern infrastructure solutions. The BU portfolio also offers a next generation multi-cloud strategy to increase agility via the automation of service delivery. Huawei is also building a team of regional experts to deliver industry specific AI solutions that will accelerate digital transformation across various industries in the Middle East region.

Akar brings more than 16 years of experience to his new role, having worked with clients around the region throughout his career. His areas of expertise include multi-cloud, modern infrastructure, data protection, modern applications, and business intelligence.

“With Omar’s extensive experience, the Huawei Cloud and AI Business Group will strengthen its optimisation process to enable Middle East enterprises in becoming more agile and automate the delivery of next generation services. Omar’s expertise makes him well positioned to contribute to our ambitions, while enabling Huawei partners to realise their digital transformation goals,” said Li Shi, president of Huawei Cloud and AI Business Group in the Middle East.

According to recent research by Gartner, the global computing market is projected to be worth more than $2 trillion by 2023. Huawei estimates that in the coming five years, AI computing alone will account for more than 80 per cent of computing power used around the world.