CommScope announces leadership transition

Connectivity solution specialist CommScope has announced that its president and chief executive officer, Eddie Edwards, is stepping down after 15 years of service.

He will be replaced by Charles Treadway who has been appointed as president, chief executive officer and a member of the CommScope board of directors.

Treadway brings a raft of industry experience to the role and has successfully grown multiple global businesses in a range of industries. He brings significant strategic, operational and go-to-market expertise.

“We are pleased to welcome Chuck to CommScope,” said Bud Watts, chairman of CommScope’s board.

“Chuck is a tested and proven leader who brings extensive global business experience and strong strategic, operational, and go-to-market acumen to CommScope. This is a critical time in the Company’s history. Never has the need for advanced, reliable network infrastructure been more vital to consumers and businesses, nor offered CommScope greater potential opportunities for growth. Chuck has a growth mindset and an impressive record of generating above-market revenue performance and market share gains. We believe Chuck is uniquely qualified to lead CommScope in fulfilling its full strategic potential. The Board and I look forward to working actively with Chuck to help CommScope grow, prosper, and create significant value for our customers, shareholders, employees, and partners,” he added.

Treadway has served 17 of the last 20 years as CEO of global businesses located in the U.S., China, and Latin America. In each of his CEO assignments, he has led efforts that generated highly profitable, above-market growth. Most recently, Treadway served as CEO of Accudyne Industries, where he drove significant revenue growth and margin expansion with strategic focus, product innovation, improved sales and marketing efforts, and disciplined execution.

CommScope also announced that Frank M. Drendel, in recognition of his unique status and distinguished service to CommScope, has been named Chairman Emeritus. Drendel founded CommScope in 1976 and has served continuously as its CEO and/or chairman of the Board since. In those capacities, Drendel has advanced the evolution of CommScope from a small coaxial cable business established at his kitchen table into the diversified, global communications infrastructure business that it is today.

Drendel will remain on the Board and is succeeded as chairman by Bud Watts. Watts has a long history of service to CommScope, most recently as the Board’s Lead Independent Director. Watts will work with Treadway and the management team on strategic, corporate development and capital structure matters. Considering his active engagement, Watts will become an employee of the Company. As a result, the independent directors on the CommScope Board elected Timothy T. Yates as the new lead independent director.