Live today at 2pm: MEA Virtual CXO Forum

Published: 7 October 2020 - midnight

The MEA Virtual CXO Forum will be broadcasted live today, Wednesday the 7th of October, at 2 pm GST. This virtual CXO forum is hosted by the ITP Technology Group, in association with Finastra.

The event will explore what the future of finance will look like in the post-crisis world. This one-hour discussion with feature C-level executives from prominent banks and financial institutions in the region.

Save the date
MEA Virtual CXO Forum
October 7, 2020 at 2 pm GST

The session will explore a range of topics revolving around the massive transformation in the banking industry and how it is driving a complete shift in business strategy. The roundtable discussion will be moderated by the Research Director at IDC Financial Insights, Thomas Zink.

This session will also look into the key areas for banks to evolve and navigate business challenges, and how banks can leverage technology to enhance customer experience.

We are delighted to introduce the individuals who will be joining us for the MEA Virtual CXO Forum in association with Finastra.

