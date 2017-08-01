La Perle Dubai teams up with Epson to transform audience experience

Dubai’s first permanent, aqua-based, live show, La Perle, has invested in state-of-the-art Epson projectors to transform the audience experience, as the Emirate reopens for tourism.

“We’ve partnered with the Dubai Tourism Authority to re-open the show so we can provide tourists with a spectacular entertainment show and an unforgettable experience when they come to the region,” said Jeff Brown, general manager, La Perle.

“The main reason we selected the high-quality Epson projectors is because they allow us to transform the theatre into any type of space we want.”

The show, located in a purpose-built theatre in Al Habtoor City, hosts 10 shows per week and 425 shows per year to hundreds of guests for each performance. The auditorium counts 1,288 seats, with performances spanning across 270-degree. Complimenting the artistic performances and special effects of the show are high-quality and immersive projections.

“We’ve partnered with the Dubai Tourism Authority to re-open the show so we can provide tourists with a spectacular entertainment show and an unforgettable experience when they come to the region,” said Jeff Brown, General Manager, La Perle. “The main reason we selected the high-quality Epson projectors is because they allow us to transform the theatre into any type of space we want.”

Previously, the lamp-based projectors were leading to high lamp and maintenance costs. Every year, La Perle was spending $300,000 on lamp changes alone — this is in addition the high costs of maintenance and manpower.

La Perle reviewed its projection options in terms of suppliers, quality of the projection, depth of images, and reliability. Following the review, La Perle installed eight Epson EB-L20000U projectors, which offer an incredible resolution and 20,000-lumen projection. Both performers and guests alike are enjoying a new, vibrant experience, brought to life with enhanced brightness, contrast, vivid colors, and consistency.

Epson and local distributor NMK worked with La Perle on-site to remove the old projectors and install the new technology and software which made the installation process incredibly smooth. The La Perle team is also pleased with Epson’s 5-year or 20,000-hour warranty. On top of this, the in-built self-recalibration feature means that these projectors can be installed and forgotten about for absolute peace of mind.

“Thanks to state-of-the-art projection, La Perle can take its performances to the next level, and also gain significant business benefits and savings,” said Abulnassir Ali, sales manager, Epson Middle East.

“Our laser professional display projectors are providing outstanding image quality, low total cost of ownership, great performance and excellent reliability – all of which are leading to an immersive audience experience.”

Currently, La Perle is exploring additional technologies from Epson that can further transform the experience.