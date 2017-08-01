Live today: Life’s a breach –A not so average day in the life of a CISO

Ever wondered what happens when cyber criminals threaten to bring your entire business operations to a halt? Should you pay the ransom, call for reinforcements or try to confront the problem yourself? Now is your chance to find out, with our free to view webinar in association with Cybereason.

Life’s a breach: A not so average day in the life of a CISO will look at what happened when cyber criminals threatened the operations of one of the Middle East’s best known and fastest growing firms.

In 2018, ride sharing platform Careem was hit by a cyber-attack which compromised the data of up to 14 million users. Rather than wallowing in the pain of this attack, Careem has used the incident as a springboard to tighten up its own security and revolutionise the way in which it secures its customers’ data.

During this free to view, hour long webinar, we’ll hear from Careem’s ex-CISO, Owen Connolly, about how he overcame the challenges associated with such a high profile breach.

Connolly will be joined by security staffing expert Barry Martin, Jim Hung, IR and security expert and Tarek Kuzbari of Cybereason.

So don’t miss your chance to watch the action unfold. Join us today at 12 noon (UAE time) for one of the most revealing and insightful webinars that we have produced. Registration only takes a minute, so buckle up and click here to register.