Nokia gets the nod to support Telefónica’s 5G deployment in Spain

Finnish mobile network equipment provider, Nokia, has announced that it is set to support Telefónica in its efforts to deploy 5G services to 75 per cent of the Spanish population by the end of 2020.

Nokia will be the only vendor to supply 5G radio technology to all of Telefonica’s 5G operations across Europe.

Nokia has supported Telefónica’s 5G development strategy since 2018 as part of the ‘Technological Cities’ project in the historical city of Segovia in central Spain. The project trialled the capabilities of 5G across a range of different use cases in urban areas to enable local citizens and companies to understand the benefits of new 5G-based digital services. In particular, the project looked at the benefits of enhanced data speeds with higher capacity and lower latency.

Nokia currently supplies its flexible AirScale Radio Access portfolio, which delivers ultra-fast data speeds, connectivity and ultra-low latency, and gives Telefónica the flexibility to respond to increasing demand. Nokia is also providing its expertise with rollout and support services. Moreover, Nokia is also supporting Telefónica with the development of its network for the hyperconnected 5G era in different areas, including IP network, optical transport and fibre.

“We are delighted to work with Nokia on our nationwide 5G deployment across both urban and rural regions of Spain. We anticipate that 5G will have a game-changing impact on both consumer and business segments and Nokia’s state-of-the-art 5G equipment will help us to deliver best-in-class experiences to our customers,” said Joaquín Mata, CTIO, Telefónica Spain.

With more than 150 commercial engagements underway, Nokia’s 5G solutions, software and services allow its customers to take advantage of the promise of this next generation of network technology.

“We look forward to extending our long-standing relationship with Telefónica into the 5G era and introduce a range of compelling new services across Spain. We will help Telefónica execute its strategy and deliver compelling and transformative experiences, using Nokia’s 5G solutions for businesses and consumers,” said Tommi Uitto, president, Mobile Networks, Nokia.