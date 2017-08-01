Save the date: Security you can bank on – Safeguarding the Middle East’s financial sector

The ITP Tech Group is delighted to announce the second instalment in its three part cybersecurity webinar series in association with Cybereason. The 1 hour, free to view webinar will be entitled ‘Security you can bank on – Safeguarding the Middle East’s financial sector’, and will air on the 29th of September at 12 noon (UAE time).

The webinar will provide a fascinating insight in to the security challenges facing the Middle East’s financial sector as banks look to evolve their business models and product portfolios in today’s fast paced, digital climate.

With a whole host of digital financial service providers encroaching on the traditional turf of the Middle East and Africa’s banks, we look at how these new players are disrupting the industry and forcing banks to fast track their own digital service offering. As banks and financial service providers race to become digital service providers, they must stay one step ahead of the cyber criminals who strive to bring their operations crashing to a halt.

“This webinar will provide some fantastic insights into one of the most pertinent questions facing the banking industry today– How do you press ahead with your digitalisation initiative whilst ensuring the security of your new digital assets and, ultimately, your customers’ money,” said Chris Kelly, editor at ITP.net.

The webinar will bring together a panel of leading industry experts to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing banks and financial institutions who are evolving their service offering while simultaneously staying one step ahead of the cyber criminals who seek to bring their operations crashing to the ground.

Save the date!

Title: Security you can bank on – Safeguarding the Middle East’s financial sector

Date: 29th September 2020

Time: 12pm (Gulf Standard Time)