Everything you need to know about Education Week 2020

Starting today, tune in to ITP.net for a week of engaging content on implementing technology in education and how it can impact student learning and well-being. The education week will conclude with a free-to-view roundtable titled “Future of the Classroom” to be aired on 17th of September 2020.

Education Week 2020: What to expect

• Feature: Smart campus

As universities and colleges across the region look to digitalise their operations and become Smart Connected Campuses, we look at the challenges and opportunities that this evolution will present.

• Listicle: Top microphones for distance learning environment

How can you ensure classroom-quality lectures for stay-at-home students? We break it down for you.

• Feature: Evolving storage needs of the smart campus

Saifuddin Khwaja, Senior Sales Director - Middle East, Western Digital discusses how the volume of digital data has risen with digitalisation and what this means for evolution of the digital classroom.

• Interview: Mig Cardamone, Director of Sales & Marketing, Sennheiser discusses how advances in audio technology will help to enhance the learning and teaching experience.

• Video Interview: Dr. Abdullatif Alshamsi, President & CEO of Higher Colleges of Technology, discusses how HCT is focussing on developing a generation of professional learners for real-world applications through skill-building exercises

Coming up:

• Video Interview: Inas Abousharkh, Director of Information Technology, Ajman University discusses key trends emerging in the education sector at the moment, particularly surrounding digitalisation.

• Video Interview: Ryan Burr, Head of Technical Sales & Application Engineering-Professional Audio Systems, Sennheiser discusses how Sennhieser has advanced its portfolio to offer best-in-class digital audio technology

• Roundtable: Future of the Classroom – 17th September 2020 at 12 pm

Panel discussion: Role of technology in creating an immersive learning environment

Synopsis: The education sector has been undergoing digital transformation for quite some time; however, many education systems have remained rigid and traditional models have prevailed. As Covid-19 swept across the globe, education institutions were driven to shift to remote learning overnight. While technology played a critical role in enabling students to stay connected, engaged and motivated, the pandemic also exposed a gap between the technological advances and the uptake of digital tools.

ITP Technology Group brings together technology experts to discuss how to take advantage of new and emerging technologies to facilitate an interactive hybrid learning environment. We also explore the role of immersive technologies and technical training in shaping flexible hybrid learning models.

Further, experts from the education sector will highlight the critical role that schools play in supporting the health of learners and how to ensure both well-being and learning in this changing education landscape.

Meet the panellists