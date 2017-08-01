Everything you need to know about Education Week 2020

Comms
News
Published: 13 September 2020 - midnight

Starting today, tune in to ITP.net for a week of engaging content on implementing technology in education and how it can impact student learning and well-being. The education week will conclude with a free-to-view roundtable titled “Future of the Classroom” to be aired on 17th of September 2020.

Education Week 2020: What to expect

Feature: Smart campus
As universities and colleges across the region look to digitalise their operations and become Smart Connected Campuses, we look at the challenges and opportunities that this evolution will present. Read here

Listicle: Top microphones for distance learning environment
How can you ensure classroom-quality lectures for stay-at-home students? We break it down for you. Read here

Feature: Evolving storage needs of the smart campus
Saifuddin Khwaja, Senior Sales Director - Middle East, Western Digital discusses how the volume of digital data has risen with digitalisation and what this means for evolution of the digital classroom.

Interview: Mig Cardamone, Director of Sales & Marketing, Sennheiser discusses how advances in audio technology will help to enhance the learning and teaching experience.

Video Interview: Dr. Abdullatif Alshamsi, President & CEO of Higher Colleges of Technology, discusses how HCT is focussing on developing a generation of professional learners for real-world applications through skill-building exercises

Coming up:
Video Interview: Inas Abousharkh, Director of Information Technology, Ajman University discusses key trends emerging in the education sector at the moment, particularly surrounding digitalisation.

Video Interview: Ryan Burr, Head of Technical Sales & Application Engineering-Professional Audio Systems, Sennheiser discusses how Sennhieser has advanced its portfolio to offer best-in-class digital audio technology

Roundtable: Future of the Classroom – 17th September 2020 at 12 pm

Panel discussion: Role of technology in creating an immersive learning environment

Synopsis: The education sector has been undergoing digital transformation for quite some time; however, many education systems have remained rigid and traditional models have prevailed. As Covid-19 swept across the globe, education institutions were driven to shift to remote learning overnight. While technology played a critical role in enabling students to stay connected, engaged and motivated, the pandemic also exposed a gap between the technological advances and the uptake of digital tools.

Register today:
Future of the Classroom roundtable
17th September 2020 at 12pm

ITP Technology Group brings together technology experts to discuss how to take advantage of new and emerging technologies to facilitate an interactive hybrid learning environment. We also explore the role of immersive technologies and technical training in shaping flexible hybrid learning models.
Further, experts from the education sector will highlight the critical role that schools play in supporting the health of learners and how to ensure both well-being and learning in this changing education landscape.

Meet the panellists

  1. Dino Drimakis, Business Development Manager, Shure
  2. Chant Utukian, Sr. Sales Manager Middle East & Turkey, Shure
  3. Saifuddin Khwaja, Senior Sales Director - Middle East, Western Digital
  4. Dr. Alex Zahavich, Chief Accademic Officer, Higher Colleges of Technology
  5. Inas Abou Sharkh, Director of Information Technology, Ajman University
  6. Jan Duthoo, Head of SAP SuccessFactors Middle East South, SAP
  7. Mayank Dhingra, Senior Education Business Lead, HP
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Meet the team: Hotel Indigo Downtown Dubai
    Opec must continue working with its non-Opec allies to overcome downturn, says MEED
      Meet the team: Hotel Indigo Downtown Dubai
        The content arms race exposed by Covid-19, expert analysis
          Hitachi ABB Power Grids launches open and scalable ecosystem for digitalisation of transformers

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge