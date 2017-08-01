Etisalat launches 5G FWA products for UAE subscribers

Etisalat subscribers in the UAE can now access super-fast speeds on 5G fixed networks from their homes enabling them to stream high bandwidth 4K videos, enjoy cloud based gaming and low latency to meet the accelerated need for immersive technologies such as augmented and virtual reality during the pandemic.

“The deployment of 5G FWA is another major 5G milestone for Etisalat, a result of our continuous efforts in bringing the best in technology and infrastructure for our subscribers in UAE. Today’s announcement is significant as it lays a foundation for 5G use cases to bringing futuristic technologies and solutions in a mature 5G ecosystem. This is only the beginning of the next evolution of fixed wireless technologies and the immense possibilities of innovation for UAE residents and businesses,” said Saeed Al Zarouni, senior vice president, Mobile Network, Etisalat.

Etisalat 5G FWA CPE (customer premise equipment) will be installed at the subscriber’s residence to be connected wirelessly to the 5G towers broadcasting the wireless signal. The customer connects a WiFi router to the 5G CPE to provide broadband services in a similar way done over fibre.

Etisalat has led the telecom sector and in the region with the deployment of the 5G network setting a major benchmark in the industry by becoming the first telco in MENA in May 2018 to launch the commercial 5G network providing fixed wireless service in the UAE. This was followed by another major substantial breakthrough in its 5G journey by connecting and partnering with Expo 2020 as the first major commercial customer in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region to access 5G services.

In May 2019, Etisalat was the first telecom operator in MENA to enable its customers to experience the power of the 5G network and release the first 5G handset before many others. Etisalat also became the first telco in MENA to provide indoor 5G coverage in selected buildings in the country.