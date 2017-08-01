Nokia fast tracks LTE FWA access in Nigeria

Finnish tech giant Nokia has announced that it will supply Nigerian mobile operator, Tizeti, with its Fastmile and Long Term Evolution (LTE) technology enabling them to provide superior internet services to over one million subscribers in Port Harcourt, Edo and Ogun in Nigeria.

Tizeti will deploy Nokia's AirScale Base Station TDD-LTE and Fastmile Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) gateways to deliver premium internet and Virtual Private Network (VPN) services to residences as well as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The solution will also enable Tizeti to deliver a more robust, high-speed internet service to subscribers and the flexibility to seamlessly evolve to 5G Fixed Wireless Access when needed.

Nokia’s FWA solution enables Tizeti to fast-track broadband access and provide a best-in-class broadband experience to its subscribers. Nokia’s AirScale Base Stations ensure high-quality connectivity and coverage and enables Tizeti to evolve the network in line with customer demand. Nokia’s Fastmile gateways connect wirelessly to the existing network to create a fast broadband connection and enhanced Wi-Fi experience in the home. The Nokia Network Services Platform will help Tizeti to simplify operations and quickly respond to changing market demands.

“We are committed to providing the best-in-class network experience to our subscribers. We are confident that Nokia's proven technology and expertise will help us differentiate our services based on quality. This a crucial project for us as it introduces LTE in our networks and allows us to bring new and innovative services to our subscribers,” said Kendall Ananyi, CEO, Tizeti.

“We are thrilled to work with Tizeti on the initiative to upgrade their network to bring the latest products and services to its subscribers. Nokia Fastmile will help Tizeti to cost-effectively enhance the customer experience. The project will also enable them to delight their subscribers by providing more reliable data services. On the other hand, Tizeti will benefit by adding new revenue streams,” said Eniola Campbell, head of customer business team – Nigeria, Nokia.