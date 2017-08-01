Education Week roundtable rescheduled for technical reasons

Published: 17 September 2020 - midnight

The ITP Technology team would like to inform you that the Education Week roundtable has been postponed due to some technical difficulties. The event, originally due to be aired today, has been rescheduled for Monday, 21st September 2020.

Roundtable: Future of the Classroom
Monday 21st September at 12pm

The roundtable, organised in association with Shure and Western Digital, is free to attend and will cover the most common topics affecting those in the education industry.

Top microphones for distance learning environment Read here

Register here to be a part of an engaging and impactful discussion around education technology, skills of the future and empowering students to prepare for professional learning outcomes.

Evolving storage needs of the smart campus Read here

Tune in to ITP.net for our free-to-view roundtable entitled “Future of the Classroom” to be aired on 21st of September 2020, where industry experts come together to discuss the critical role that schools and technology providers play in supporting the changing education landscape. The panel will discuss how the education sector can take advantage of new and emerging technologies to facilitate an interactive hybrid learning environment.

