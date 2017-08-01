Western Digital: The evolving storage needs of the smart campus

As people around the world continue to live increasingly digital based lives, the Middle East is experiencing a boom in its data storage industry.

Billions of gigabits of data are generated every month by an entire array of online applications, from online work and study from home initiatives to the plethora of app based lifestyle services currently on the market.

“In today’s world it’s all about Data, machines are becoming smarter and more efficient, cities are using data to become smarter and we as individuals are adopting more and more use of Data driven decisions. Be it using a GPS app to find the shortest and fastest route to our destination or simply ordering our food at the click of a button,” explained Khwaja Saifuddin, senior sales director for the Middle East at Western Digital.

“All this is made possible by Digitally Stored Data, which is the cornerstone for all Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, Augmented Reality, Block chain or any other new technology which helps us make our lives better,” he added.

Storage needs in the education sector have evolved over the past 18 months, which presents challenges for education providers and technology vendors alike. Western Digital has seen Disgital Storage as the most important need for students, whether they are still studying at home or returning to the classroom environment.

“All sectors around us have been increasingly adopting technology as a result creating, accessing and sharing more and more digital content.

“Digital Storage has been the most important need of a student, this has now replaced the hand written notes. After the completion of an assignment, students need to ensure their material is saved properly and have easy access to it, so as not to run the risk of losing on their hard work.

“We offer students a diversified portfolio, starting with a USB drive, specifically designed for a young student who can easily attach it to their ID lanyard, hence keeping it and their work safe. The USB comes in different capacities of up to 1TB and backed by a 5 year warranty.

“Moreover, our iXpand and Dual Drives are the ideal solution for students who work on their mobile devices and need easy data transfer from the mobile device to their Computer. These solutions come for both iOS & Android operating systems respectively.

“Moving on, and as the students graduate and move up the learning ladder, so do our products to ensure that they don’t compromise in their learning. Our solutions of My Passport external storage in both HDD and SSD and My Cloud Home which gives them the access to their data from anywhere over the internet, are the perfect fit,” Saifuddin said.

The global Coronavirus pandemic has had a profound effect upon the daily lives of every human being across the globe and has been a key catalyst in the digitalisation of the education sector.

“The global pandemic has transformed many aspects of our life as we adapt to a new normal. From working remotely to socialising virtually, the world has witnessed a digital transformation like never before, particularly children who had to accustom themselves to a virtual classroom and mode of learning.

“This event accelerated the adoption of technology and digitalization in the education sector. IT is the new school bag and the only way to continue learning and teaching for both the Teacher and the student was to adopt technology. Every home became a School.

“Furthermore, internet bandwidth became more important than ever; screen sizes and ergonomic chairs became more significant and every corner had someone creating, accessing or sharing Digital content.

“Hence, it has become imperative to have a trusted storage solution that helps store those heavy assignments, videos, and presentations to make learning uninterrupted.

Saifuddin is optimistic about the future of the education sector and believes that further digitalisation can only benefit students and teachers alike.

“I feel what we have seen is just the beginning of the evolution in education. Going forward, knowledge will be imparted more outside brick and mortar institutions, breaking the barriers of distances and time zones.

“Paper will be less in use, which will ultimately have a positive impact on the overall ecology, whereby many publications have announced going fully digital,” he explained.

Saifuddin also believes that the UAE has established itself as a regional champion for digitalisation, particularly in the education sector.

“With one of the best infrastructure in the world to offer connectivity and initiatives which were started way before the world identified their importance like Block chain & AI; the UAE established its leadership and footprint in this domain.

Institutions like KHDA which focus on the growth and quality of education, ensure the UAE is always at the forefront of digitalisation.

