du appoints new CEO and MD

Comms
News
Published: 20 September 2020 - midnight

UAE based telco, du, has announced that it will be appointing a new managing director and a new chief executive officer to oversee its operations.

In a letter to the Dubai Financial Market, EITC’s company secretary, Ali Al Ali, said that the decision had been announced following a board meeting held on the 17th September 2020.

Fahad Al Hassawi becomes acting CEO of du, replacing Johan Dennelind, who joined the company last year. Du has not provided a reason for Mr Dennelind’s departure.

Ahmed Julfar, who already serves on du’s board of directors, will become the company’s managing director with immediate effect.

du is the UAE’s second largest telco, with over 8 million active subscribers across its mobile and fixed line portfolios. Earlier this year, the company reported a 38 per cent in H1 net income for 2020 as the global coronavirus pandemic weighed heavily on new sales.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Meet the team: Hotel Indigo Downtown Dubai
    Opec must continue working with its non-Opec allies to overcome downturn, says MEED
      Meet the team: Hotel Indigo Downtown Dubai
        The content arms race exposed by Covid-19, expert analysis
          Hitachi ABB Power Grids launches open and scalable ecosystem for digitalisation of transformers

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge