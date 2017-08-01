du appoints new CEO and MD

UAE based telco, du, has announced that it will be appointing a new managing director and a new chief executive officer to oversee its operations.

In a letter to the Dubai Financial Market, EITC’s company secretary, Ali Al Ali, said that the decision had been announced following a board meeting held on the 17th September 2020.

Fahad Al Hassawi becomes acting CEO of du, replacing Johan Dennelind, who joined the company last year. Du has not provided a reason for Mr Dennelind’s departure.

Ahmed Julfar, who already serves on du’s board of directors, will become the company’s managing director with immediate effect.

du is the UAE’s second largest telco, with over 8 million active subscribers across its mobile and fixed line portfolios. Earlier this year, the company reported a 38 per cent in H1 net income for 2020 as the global coronavirus pandemic weighed heavily on new sales.