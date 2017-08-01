President Trump gives his ‘blessing’ to TikTok and Oracle deal

Comms
News
Published: 20 September 2020 - midnight

US President Donald Trump has given the proposed acquisition of TikTok by US based software firm Oracle his blessing, saying that the deal would help to protect the personal data of hundreds of millions of users in the US.

"I have given the deal my blessing," President Trump told reporters at the White House. "I approve the deal in concept," he added.

President Trump has repeatedly said that he will ban the Chinese video sharing platform from the US, unless its parent company, ByteDance, sells it to a US based investor. The move comes as part of a concerted push against Chinese owned tech firms by the US government.

Microsoft was believed to be in the driving seat to acquire TikTok and had said that it hoped to conclude discussions over a potential deal by the 15th of September 2020. However, TikTok pulled out of the proposed deal with Microsoft at the eleventh hour, leaving Oracle as the preferred bidder.

The proposed deal with Oracle would see the creation of a new company, named TikTok Global, which would be headquartered in the US. TikTok Global’s board would be comprised of predominantly American directors, as well as having a US based CEO.

Both Oracle and US retail giant Walmart would take large stakes in the new company. Crucially, data of TikTok Global’s users would be stored by Oracle.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

New $326 million Hilton Yas Bay Hotel on track for 2020 opening
    ‘Quarantine destroys livelihoods’, warns IATA
      Cosentino announces collaboration with Studio Meshary AlNassar for Dubai Design Week 2020
        Oxford Economics and SAP Study Explores Businesses’ Use of Data to Manage During the Pandemic
          Empower Provides District Cooling Services to ‘Ain Dubai’, the World’s Tallest Ferris Wheel

            More related galleries

            1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
              New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                  In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge
                    First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai Wafi