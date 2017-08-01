Available on demand - Education Week 2020 webinar

Published: 21 September 2020 - midnight

Today marked the final day of Education Week 2020, the inaugural edition of the special focus programme on the evolving nature of technology in the field of education.

You can still view our webinar on demand. If you haven’t already done so, sign up to the free to view roundtable here.

Roundtable: Future of the Classroom - Available on demand

The education sector has been undergoing digital transformation for quite some time; however, many education systems have remained rigid and traditional models have prevailed.

As Covid-19 swept across the globe, education institutions were driven to shift to remote learning overnight. While technology played a critical role in enabling students to stay connected, engaged and motivated, the pandemic also exposed a gap between the technological advances and the uptake of digital tools.

We have a power packed panel that will share insights into the classroom of tomorrow. They are.

  1. Dino Drimakis, Business Development Manager, NMK Electronics
  2. Chant Utukian, Sr. Sales Manager Middle East & Turkey, Shure
  3. Saifuddin Khwaja, Senior Sales Director - Middle East, Western Digital
  4. Dr. Alex Zahavich, Chief Accademic Officer, Higher Colleges of Technology
  5. Inas Abou Sharkh, Director of Information Technology, Ajman University
  6. Jan Duthoo, Head of SAP SuccessFactors Middle East South, SAP
  7. Mayank Dhingra, Senior Education Business Lead, HP

