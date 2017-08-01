Webcast: Redefining Finance for Good

Published: 21 September 2020 - midnight

The ongoing digital revolution has impacted nearly every sector and banking is no exception. As global economies struggle to maintain an equilibrium, the region’s financial services sector faces a major overhaul.

The Middle East is one of the world's fastest growing markets in the banking and capital markets sector. Banks and financial institutions across the region are investing heavily to match or outstrip their international peers.

To understand how Covid-19 has impacted financial institutions and their customers, ITP Technology Group and Finastra have organised a panel discussion that brings together experts and thought leaders from banks and fintechs to discuss how technology is creating better outcomes and greater financial inclusion for people and small businesses in the region.

Webinar: Redefining Finance for Good
23rd September at 11 am

Agenda:

11:00 am Introduction and opening by Finastra CEO, Simon Paris

11:05 am Panel discussion: Bringing the Future Forward

Hosted by Wissam Khoury, Head of International, Finastra

11:35 am Keynote presentation by Brett King

Join the discussion to understand what innovations will be crucial in supporting digitalisation efforts in the regional banking and financial services sector. Understand from industry experts how banks, fintechs and the wider ecosystem can collaborate to help banks achieve digitalisation and innovation for good.

The panel will be moderated by Wissam Khoury, Head of International, Finastra with panellists from Capgemini, HBL and Ecobank.

Click here to add your comment

