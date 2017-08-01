Equinix expands collaboration with VMware to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation

Global interconnection and data center company, Equinix has announced an expanded collaboration with VMware to help enterprises accelerate digital transformation.

As part of this expansion, VMware will offer its SD-WAN Edge as a virtual network function (VNF) on Equinix’s Network Edge. VMware is also extending its presence in Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East to enable greater connectivity for customers on a global scale.

As enterprises worldwide pursue digital transformation initiatives, they increasingly embrace cloud-style models and services to meet their objectives. With employees and customers dispersed across geographic locations and different cloud providers, there is unrelenting pressure on enterprise networks to become more agile, flexible and easier to deploy and manage. To meet these evolving demands, Equinix is collaborating with VMware to offer an easy-to-consume solution to enterprises, service providers and partners that empowers remote workforces, reduces disruption, and increases business continuity efforts for companies at the digital edge.

The VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud solution now available on Equinix’s Network Edge is an enterprise-grade virtual SD-WAN edge service that helps enterprises manage their own direct peering relationships with the cloud service providers of their choice via Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric (ECX Fabric) or Equinix Marketplace. It allows enterprises to enhance application performance for remote users within minutes, and without any upfront capital expenses. By delivering fast, optimized and secure site-to-applications at the edge via private interconnection, enterprises can deploy the solution to gain the consistent and predictable network performance required to meet their digital business needs.

“We are thrilled to work with Equinix to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives and offer new world-class capabilities within the Equinix IBX facilities. With VMware SD-WAN Edge now available as a virtual network service on Equinix’s Network Edge, enterprises, partners and service providers alike will be able to have unique, globally available network solutions optimized for intrinsically secure access to any public, private or SaaS cloud for remote and branch users,” said Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager, VeloCloud Business Unit, VMware.