Meet the panellists: Redefining Finance for Good webcast

Today’s digital landscape has prompted the banking and finance industry to discard traditional business models in order to meet the ever-changing market demands. This is backed by the fact that banks and financial institutions across the region are investing heavily to match or outstrip their international peers.

ITP Technology Group and Finastra have organised a panel discussion that brings together experts and thought leaders from banks and fintechs to discuss how technology is creating better outcomes and greater financial inclusion for people and small businesses in the region.

Join our expert panellists to understand how Covid-19 has impacted financial institutions and their customers. The discussion aims to highlight the innovations that will be crucial in supporting digitalisation efforts in the region’s banking and financial services sector.

The panel consists of Brett King, Isaac Kumata, Dr. Aamir Matin and John Conlon, and will be moderated by Wissam Khoury.

Brett King | Author, futurist, co-founder and CEO | Moven

Brett King is an International Bestselling Author, a world-renowned futurist and media personality. President Xi Jinping cited his book Augmented. He has spoken in over 50 countries, given keynotes for TEDx, Wired, Techsauce, Singularity University, Web Summit, The Economist, IBM's World of Watson, CES, SIBOS and more. He has appeared on CNBC, BBC, ABC, Fox, and Bloomberg. He advised the Obama administration on Fintech

Isaac Kumata | Group Head, Cash Management & Client Access | Ecobank

Isaac is responsible for Ecobank’s Cash Management business in Sub-Saharan Africa spanning 34 countries including the management of the Corporate Electronic Channels, based in Accra, Ghana. Isaac has 26 years of banking experience during which time he has held senior business, product and sales roles at Citibank NA in Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa, covering the Sub-Sahara African region for corporates, financial institutions, central banks and, public sector client segments. Beyond Citibank, Isaac spend 5 years with J.P. Morgan as the Sub-Sahara Africa Head of Sales for Treasury Services and Senior Country Officer for Kenya and East Africa, based out of Johannesburg and Nairobi.

Dr. Aamir Matin | Chief Information Officer | HBL

Dr. Aamir Matin has over 35 years of work experience in the IT industry both in Pakistan as well as abroad. He is currently the Head of Technology at HBL, prior to which he was the Country Manager at Cisco Systems Inc. in Pakistan for a number of years. Dr. Matin has also worked at senior levels with the Government serving as the MD of the Pakistan Software Export Board as well as Advisor on IT to the Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunications, Government of Pakistan during 2002-2006.

John Conlon | Head of Digital & Innovation, Middle East | Capgemini

John leads the Capgemini Digital & Innovation team in the Middle East. John has spent last six years in the region, and his expertise ranges across digital, from outlining digital transformation and strategy through to defining customer journeys, driving customer adoption, innovation and implementing new technologies to deliver transformation. John has worked on a number of large-scale digital transformation projects, developed payment experiences and developed and deployed digital and payments strategies for clients across MENA.

Wissam Khoury | Head of International | Finastra

Wissam Khoury is Finastra’s Head of International. He is responsible for driving the company’s regional growth strategy across EMEA and APAC, strengthening its local footprints, accelerating sales and deepening customer partnerships across both regions.