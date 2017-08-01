How the Middle East’s banking sector is fast tracking digitalisation across the board

Banks and financial service providers in the Middle East are fast tracking the evolution of their digital service offering and their internal digitalisation programmes, as they adjust to the new normal of the post-pandemic world, according to industry experts.

While the region’s banks had already commenced their digitalisation journeys prior to the onset of the Covid 19 pandemic, enforced social distancing protocols and stay at home initiatives have expedited the process. In the run up to our forthcoming webinar ‘Security you can bank on - Safeguarding the Middle East’s financial sector’, The ITP Tech team caught up with Illyas Kooliyankal, an industry veteran with 25 years’ experience and current CISO at a prominent bank here in the region. Kooliyankal confirmed that there had been a rapid uptick in the digitalisation efforts of banks across the region in the wake of the pandemic.

“New technologies are transforming the face of finance and banking from big data and artificial intelligence analytics to voice and facial recognition systems,” he explained.

“The global lockdown imposed to hold back the Covid 19 pandemic has pushed banks to move much more quickly towards adopting new technologies as many more customers are comfortable with the new ways of banking made possible by the new technologies. In the UAE, there has been a rapid increase in levels of digital adoption so far this year amid the coronavirus pandemic with one regional bank reporting that in the first half of 2020, there was a fundamental change in consumer behaviour as nearly 60 per cent of its retail customers used its digital channels for a wide range of banking activities, such as applying for cards and financing or paying bills. Also, during this period, 99 per cent of the bank’s retail financial transactions were conducted digitally. Because of this, banks are investing to enhance their digital banking proposition, whether by developing the digital banking channels that offer convenient, seamless and uninterrupted banking services themselves or partnering with new digital ‘challenger’ banks to offer the best possible services,” he explained.

Kooliyankal also tipped big data to emerge as one of the key trends in the region’s banking sector in the months and years ahead.

“Possibly the most significant development in banking is the use of data. It is through data that banks will be able to anticipate and respond to customers’ individual needs, provide up-to-the-minute financial advice and budgeting for their customers and guide them to the products and services that best suit their needs and spending ability, or by analysing customer behaviour to be able to develop targeted offerings and promotions for services such as shopping and dining. Part of the challenge for banks is to instil trust in their customers that personal data are being used safely,” he added.

The webinar will provide a fascinating insight in to the security challenges facing the Middle East's financial sector as banks look to evolve their business models and product portfolios in today's fast paced, digital climate.

