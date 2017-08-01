Meet the panellists: Security you can bank on

The ITP Tech Group is delighted to announce the panellists for its upcoming webinar, ‘Security you can bank on – Safeguarding the Middle East’s financial sector’.

Security you can bank on -

Safeguarding the Middle East’s financial sector

12 noon (GST), 29th September 2020

The webinar will look at the challenges and opportunities facing the region’s banks and financial institutions as they look to fast track their digitalisation initiatives in the wake of the global Covid 19 pandemic.

The one hour long, free to view webinar will bring together expert insight from Sam Curry, CSO at Cybereason and Illyas Kooliyankal, CISO at a prominent bank here in the Middle East.

“I’m really looking forward to moderating this session,” said Chris Kelly, editor at ITP.net.

“Both panellists bring a comprehensive wealth of experience to the table and will provide us with both regional and international perspectives on what is one of the most pressing topics in the financial sector at the moment – how do you stay one step ahead of the cybercriminals who are looking to exploit the digital landscape in the post-Covid ‘new normal’,” he added.

Sam Curry, CSO, Cybereason

Sam Curry has over 25 years of IT security industry experience and is a Visiting Fellow at the National Security Institute. Sam most recently served as CTO, CSO and GM at Arbor Networks. Previously, he spent more than seven years at RSA (the Security Division of EMC) in a variety of senior management roles, including CTO, SVP of Product and Head of RSA Labs. In addition to other media, he produces Security All-In, a podcast focused on the personal stories and evolution of security people. Sam has also held senior management roles at Microstrategy, Computer Associates, and McAfee in addition to co-founder and first employee of two successful security startups.

Illyas Kooliyankal, CISO at a prominent bank in the Middle East

Illyas Kooliyankal is an information security professional with more than 25 years of core experience within the IT and Cybersecurity space. He is an executor of many successful and effective Information & Cybersecurity Transformation Programmes for banks and other financial institutions. Illyas is currently the Chief Information Security Officer at a prominent UAE bank, in this role he is responsible for Group and Global Information Security and spearheads the multimillion dollar Transformation Programme.