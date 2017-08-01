The Nokia 8.3 5G to launch in the UAE

HMD Global has announced its first 5G-enabled smartphone, the Nokia 8.3 5G which will be available in the UAE from mid-October starting at AED 2,099.

Showcasing the commitment to security, speed and innovation by meeting the demands of the world’s toughest customers – MI6 agents – the Nokia 8.3 5G is the smartphone of choice by the newest 00 agent in the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die, premiering 12 November 2020.

“Together with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., we were able to create a truly global 5G smartphone[i] with the Nokia 8.3 5G. Being the first manufacturer to implement the Qualcomm 765G 5G Modular Platform in a smartphone, we were able to condense more than 40 different RF components into one single integrated module that gives the Nokia 8.3 5G industry-leading 5G performance. By supporting the highest number of 5G New Radio bands, the Nokia 8.3 5G is a truly future-proof global 5G smartphone,” said Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer and vice president of North America, HMD Global.

“We’re also very excited to enable our fans to capture and share 5G worthy experiences. Whether it’s Action Cam mode videos or Hollywood-like shots with ZEISS Cinema effects, the powerful PureView quad camera with ZEISS Optics is there for you. Our innovative PureDisplay technology powered by the Pixelworks visual processor will ensure you get excellent dynamic range and amazing colour reproduction whether you’re streaming media or playing a game.”

Coming with a powerful PureView quad-camera with ZEISS optics, the Nokia 8.3 5G lets you capture it all. The Nokia 8.3 5G will always be ready for what’s next, covering the highest number of 5G New Radio bands yet, ready for both standalone and non-standalone 5G network deployment combinations that operators around the globe are rolling out. This ensures more people can enjoy the fast, reliable connectivity of 5G for streaming and gaming wherever they are. Debuting ZEISS Cinema capture and editor and bringing extraordinary low-light video recording and OZO audio recording, the Nokia 8.3 5G is the ideal smartphone for creators. Inspired by Finnish roots, the Nokia 8.3 5G comes in Polar Night – taking inspiration straight from the arctic sky.

Unleash your inner content creator​

The first Nokia smartphone to premiere ZEISS Cinema capture and editor app, the Nokia 8.3 5G lets you make every video epic and shoot like a pro with stand-out movie-like effects. You can easily add anamorphic and blue flares to your footage for an effortlessly epic look and share your stunning 4K videos with 5G. Shoot your content in 21:9 cinematic format and use professional colour grading on the device to change the style of your videos.

​Plus, you can master your night shots with the super pixel powered wide-angle sensor in Night video mode. The Nokia 8.3 5G’s large super pixels in Night video mode help reveal more details and a brighter image with less noise. The video HDR allows to capture a high dynamic range of contrast, so you can see even more. Take your Nokia 8.3 5G with you to your next adventure and get smooth video with Action Cam mode. And with immersive 360° sound OZO audio recording you can get true-to-life spatial accuracy.

Coming with a PureView quad camera with ZEISS Optics, the Nokia 8.3 5G gives you a camera to capture it all. Shoot phenomenal close-ups, epic landscapes, vibrant portraits and everything in-between. The 64MP camera delivers extraordinary detail and sensitivity through pixel pinning technology. You can capture close ups in breath-taking detail using the macro camera and beautiful portraits with ZEISS Bokeh using the depth sensor.

Bringing 5G to the big screen with PureDisplay entertainment​

The Snapdragon 765G 5G Modular Platform with the Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System is optimised for 5G, meaning your Nokia 8.3 5G will always be ready for what’s next. Supporting the largest number of 5G New Radio bands yet, the Nokia 8.3 5G is truly a future-proof globally connected smartphone. And you can stay ahead of the game with the fast, reliable connectivity of 5G and play Stadia games without distractions, stream films and share content.

The Nokia 8.3 5G brings the largest PureDisplay screen on a Nokia smartphone yet. The 6.81” edge-to-edge screen comes with PureDisplay technology powered by the Pixelworks visual processor, complemented by the Snapdragon 765G Modular Platform’s breakthrough AI-enhanced entertainment capabilities. The Nokia 8.3 5G also comes equipped with the 5th generation Qualcomm® AI Engine to help deliver intuitive AI experiences. This technology provides immersive HDR quality and amazing colour reproduction for all your streaming media, photos, videos or games, even when the content is only available in standard dynamic range (SDR). This is done by dynamically upscaling the color depth and detail by a factor of 64, transforming all your entertainment into unforgettable, cinematic experiences.

Pristine Nordic design with the best of Android​

Inspired by its Finnish roots, the Nokia 8.3 5G has all the hallmarks of Nordic design, including a colour straight from the arctic sky. Coming in Polar Night, the Nokia 8.3 5G’s rear cover is created with a metallization technology with a signature light refraction pattern that lets colours blend to resemble the Northern Lights.

The Nokia 8.3 5G combines the power button and fingerprint sensor for a smoother and more seamless way to access your phone. Plus, your Nokia 8.3 5G will just keep getting better, coming with a guaranteed two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates, along with a suite of Google apps that users love.