Available on demand: Redefining Finance for Good

The ITP Technology Group is delighted to announce that its recent webcast with Finastra, Redefining Finance for Good, is now available on demand via the ITP.net website.

Originally broadcast on Wednesday the 23rd of September, the webcast highlighted the ongoing digital revolution in the banking and finance sector, exploring the challenges and opportunities for enterprises in the post Covid 19 landscape. As global economies struggle to maintain an equilibrium, the region’s financial services sector faces a major overhaul.



Webinar: Redefining Finance for Good

Available on demand

During this free to view webcast, we ask how Covid 19 has impacted financial institutions and their customers, during a lively discussion that brings together experts and thought leaders from the banking and fintech industries. The panel of industry experts discussed the many ways in which technology is creating better outcomes and greater financial inclusion for people and small businesses in the region.

Agenda:

11:00 am Introduction and opening by Finastra CEO, Simon Paris

11:05 am Panel discussion: Bringing the Future Forward

Hosted by Wissam Khoury, Head of International, Finastra

11:35 am Keynote presentation by Brett King

Catch up with the discussion to understand what innovations will be crucial in supporting digitalisation efforts in the regional banking and financial services sector. Understand from industry experts how banks, fintechs and the wider ecosystem can collaborate to help banks achieve digitalisation and innovation for good.

The panel will be moderated by Wissam Khoury, Head of International, Finastra with panellists from Capgemini, HBL and Ecobank.