Available on demand: Redefining Finance for Good

Comms
News
Published: 27 September 2020 - midnight

The ITP Technology Group is delighted to announce that its recent webcast with Finastra, Redefining Finance for Good, is now available on demand via the ITP.net website.

Originally broadcast on Wednesday the 23rd of September, the webcast highlighted the ongoing digital revolution in the banking and finance sector, exploring the challenges and opportunities for enterprises in the post Covid 19 landscape. As global economies struggle to maintain an equilibrium, the region’s financial services sector faces a major overhaul.


Webinar: Redefining Finance for Good
Available on demand

During this free to view webcast, we ask how Covid 19 has impacted financial institutions and their customers, during a lively discussion that brings together experts and thought leaders from the banking and fintech industries. The panel of industry experts discussed the many ways in which technology is creating better outcomes and greater financial inclusion for people and small businesses in the region.

Agenda:

11:00 am Introduction and opening by Finastra CEO, Simon Paris

11:05 am Panel discussion: Bringing the Future Forward

Hosted by Wissam Khoury, Head of International, Finastra

11:35 am Keynote presentation by Brett King

Catch up with the discussion to understand what innovations will be crucial in supporting digitalisation efforts in the regional banking and financial services sector. Understand from industry experts how banks, fintechs and the wider ecosystem can collaborate to help banks achieve digitalisation and innovation for good.

The panel will be moderated by Wissam Khoury, Head of International, Finastra with panellists from Capgemini, HBL and Ecobank.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Exclusive: Hilton returns to Abu Dhabi with the city's first Conrad Hotels & Resorts
    GEODIS to maintain long-term airfreight corridor between Asia and Europe
      Power Plant 4.0: Embracing next-generation technologies for power plant digitisation
        VHD Launches PTZ Cameras with NDI
          ITP Media Group partners with Bee’ah to enhance hygiene and safety at upcoming Hotelier Awards

            More related galleries

            Dubai interior designer Nikki Bisiker opens up on pieces that capture her personal tastes
              Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
                1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                  New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                    First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk