Fibre and 5G will drive digital evolution across the Middle East

5G and full fibre fixed line connectivity will be crucial catalysts in the Middle East’s digital evolution, as businesses and consumers alike look to bounce back from the economic impact of the Covid 19 pandemic.

While operators in Europe and North America may have succeeded in rolling out their initial 5G mobile networks, they often lag behind when it comes to full fibre penetration that will be a crucial component in delivering ubiquitous gigabit connectivity. Operators in the Middle East boast some of the world’s highest fibre penetration levels – a springboard that has also helped them to lead on the launch of their 5G mobile networks

Speaking to CommsMEA earlier this year, STL’s CEO, Ankit Agarwal, said that fixed line fibre and mobile 5G would work hand in glove to deliver hyperfast experiences for users.

“In simple terms, FTTH is the goal of providing high bandwidth data connectivity to consumers’ homes, with the speed passing beyond 100 Mbps. FTTH aims to increase the average population bandwidth, laying the foundation for faster data communication. While the cost of deploying FTTH varies, about 70 per cent of the deployment cost is spent in civil works, such as digging. Additionally, it’s a time-consuming process, which takes a toll on capital and resources.

“Over time, the cost of connecting each home to the FTTH networks needs to be earned with service revenue. In the case of small communities, it’s a complex task that needs to be addressed in different ways,” he explained.

“Contrary to popular belief, 5G is not just an upgrade of 4G. 5G is really a combination of 4G like spectrum called ‘low band’ that has the benefit of longer propagation distance but offers lower data speeds and much higher frequencies that provide substantially higher bandwidths but unfortunately the propagation distance of these bands (frequencies) is much less and hence they have a smaller coverage area.

“The beauty of 5G is that it uses ‘4G alike’ frequencies to offer a 4G like service level over longer distances to create a basic coverage. This is the type of implementation that we see in early 5G rollouts today. To provide super high data speeds with low latency, much higher frequencies will be used over short distances serving fewer consumers with an ultimately better download speed (bandwidth).

“It is clear that in order to ensure a seamless customer experience, both 5G and FTTH deployments will need to complement each other. Both will use optical fibre, which will need to be deployed in a much denser way than it is currently, with even many developed economies lagging in fibre penetration. One reason is that the cost associated with laying fibre, especially civil works, is significant and that makes it challenging to make a viable business case.

“However, while both business cases might be challenging on their own, the combination of both might offer a better payback. FTTH Council Europe, which is an industry forum lobbying for FTTH rollouts in Europe, have made FTT-5G convergence the prime focus of their communication in recent years and it makes perfect sense. Whether an operator builds a 5G network or an FTTH network, it is a good idea to build the capacity for both together as new standards in FTTH technology like NG-PON2 allow both sets of data to run over the same physical and logical network.

“While the end objective is to take fibre to each home, this utopia will take time to achieve. Until such time that FTTH achieves complete coverage, future 5G spectrum at 28GHz or the license free 60GHz spectrum might bridge the gap for several years by having a wireless drop from a point near the home, for example the lamp post, to a receiver mounted on the home’s façade. This technology, often referred to as FWA (Fixed Wireless Access), can provide FTTH like bandwidths over short distances in a line-of-sight link between the network and the home. Trials with this FWA technology are ongoing. But again, these FWA access nodes require many fibre aggregation points to enable the required bandwidth,” he concluded.