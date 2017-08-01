Tech Mahindra and Rakuten Mobile collaborate to bring Rakuten Communications Platform to global customers

Japanese mobile network operator, Rakuten, has appointed Tech Mahindra as its preferred partner for its global go-to-market opportunities for the Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP).

In a statement to the press, Tech Mahindra said that the pair would aim to drive innovation by transforming network services and enhancing customer experience globally. Based on the agreement, as a preferred partner, Tech Mahindra will provide its leading technologies and software capabilities to support the development and deployment of mobile networks for global customers of RCP. Through the agreement, Tech Mahindra will also provide managed IT, security and network services to Rakuten Mobile. There are also plans to designate Tech Mahindra as an official reseller of RCP.

“With groundbreaking technology and the launch of our world-first fully virtualized mobile network in Japan, we are redefining the delivery of mobile services. With a common vision for digital transformation of the telecommunications industry, I am very excited about the potential this partnership with Tech Mahindra has to bring more agile, responsive and efficient services to customers around with world,” said Mickey Mikitani, chairman, president and CEO of Rakuten.

RCP is a cloud-native telco platform that enables telcos and enterprises around the world to easily build secure and open mobile networks at speed and low cost, to generate new revenue streams and to offer customers innovative and immersive experiences. RCP was developed by Rakuten Mobile and is based on its new generation mobile network in Japan which combines the latest technology in virtualisation and automation, including containers and microservices, and is built on key secure operations principles.

“As a global leading provider of digital transformation, Tech Mahindra is committed towards leveraging new-age technologies to scale digital services for our customers globally. This first of its kind collaboration with Rakuten Mobile not only strengthens our existing partnership with them, but will also enable us to drive innovation in the telecom space, provide enhanced customer experience and lead the transformation in mobile network technology from the forefront,” said CP Gurnani, managing director and chief executive officer, at Tech Mahindra.